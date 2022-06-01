Clonic Innovation-Based Spasms To Drive The Fatty Acid Supplements Market

The global fatty acid supplements market is valued at US$ 5 Bn, and is expected to surge at an impressive CAGR of 13% over the next ten years, to reach an estimated value of US$ 17.4 Bn by 2031. Increasing awareness among consumers about health, diet, and fitness has helped improve lifestyles greatly. In the recent years, consumers have become more conscious of their diet intake. Fatty acids such as omega-3 offer various health benefits. Omega-3 fatty acids comprise of acidic contents such as eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). These acids are required for regular metabolic activities as the human body cannot synthesize these acids on its own.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a samples@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2802

Omega-3 EPA/DHA content has the ability to reduce the level of unwanted cholesterol in the human body, thereby lowering the risk of coronary heart diseases and blood pressure disorders. Urban populations are more concerned about their lifestyle compared to rural populations.

The lifestyle of the urban population is fast paced. Fast-paced lifestyle along with an aspiration to stay fit attracts people to omega-3 fatty acids. According to the United Nations, the urban population is expected to increase from 3.4 billion in 2009 to 6.3 billion in 2050. With urbanization increasing worldwide, this trend is expected to continue for a long period.

Increasing health awareness and medicinal benefits of fatty acids are major growth drivers for the global fatty acid supplements market. In addition, increasing baby boomers population is expected to drive the global fatty acid supplements market.

North America is the largest market for fatty acid supplements globally. A major factor contributing to the growth of the omega-3 market in Europe is the increasing level of awareness about omega-3 fatty acids. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing and emerging market for omega-3. Countries such as India and China have high birth rates, which may boost the demand for omega-3 ingredients in infant formula.

To connect with our sales representative@sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

The fatty acid supplements market is bifurcated into source (marine oils, algal oils, and others) by value (US$ Mn) and by volume (Mn tons), application (dietary supplements, functional food and beverages, and others) by value (US$ Mn) and by volume (Mn tons), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world).

The global fatty acid supplements market is set to offer an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 12.4 Bn by 2031. Among the regional markets, North America is dominating the global market and holds a market share of 26%.

Market Segmentation:

By Source

Marine Oil

Algal Oil

Others (including flaxseed oil)

By Application

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food and Beverages

Others (including pharmaceuticals and infant formula)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/2802

Read More Trending “PMR Exclusive Article”

Global Market Study on Algal Oil: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/algal-oil-market.asp

Global Market Study on Mineral Supplements: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/minerals-supplements-market.asp

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com