Which segment accounted for the largest Sports Nutrition Market share?

Sports Nutrition Industry Overview

The global sports nutrition market size was valued at USD 40.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Nutrition and diet are essential for maximum performance. Sports nutrition products offer benefits such as optimal gains from training, increased recovery between workouts and events, maintenance and achievement of ideal body weight, reduced injury risk, and performance consistency. Adoption of sports nutrition products by athletes owing to their advantages is a major parameter driving the market.

Additionally, the consumption of sports nutrition products is rapidly increasing among fitness enthusiasts and active lifestyle consumers. Consumers are utilizing these products to gain energy and muscle and support weight management. Moreover, the prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity is growing. According to an article published in the New England Journal of Medicine, approximately 50% of the U.S. population is estimated to have obesity by 2030. According to Eurostat, 52.7% of the European Union population is overweight. Thus, increasing obesity rate will drive the demand for sports nutrition products for weight management.

There is an increasing demand for sports nutrition from millennials and senior citizens for formulations to gain energy, strength, and muscle health. In addition, there is growing adoption of supplements from gym-goers. According to MuscleBlaze in India in 2019, 40% of gym-goers consumed whey supplements. Furthermore, increasing participation in sports activities and events is increasing the adoption of supplements by fitness enthusiasts to enhance endurance, strength, and stamina.

According to a survey conducted in April 2020 by New Hope Network, a media company, 44.9% of the respondents opted for biking, running, and walking. According to the GPS tracking data from Garmin, walking increased by 18% in the last 15 days of March 2019, while it increased by 36% in 2020 in the same period. Thus, expanding consumer base of sports nutrition products is boosting the growth potential of the market globally.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a decline in the sales of sports supplements as consumers were focused on purchasing essential goods. Moreover, the temporary closure of gyms, fitness centers, health clubs, and sports institutes negatively impacted the sales of sports nutrition products. However, online sales increased rapidly in 2020 as consumers shifted to e-commerce to avoid crowded places and maintain hygiene due to COVID-19. Increasing awareness regarding health and a healthy lifestyle is estimated to drive the demand for sports nutrition in the near future.

Furthermore, the availability of a variety of the formulation including ready-to-drink, gels, bars, and powders is estimated to drive the market. Manufacturers are adding innovative flavors and functional ingredients to enhance the nutritional value. For instance, brands are adding natural ingredients, caffeine, and low sugar content in ready-to-drink products. In February 2021, Ready, a sports nutrition brand, launched a sports drink consisting of superfruits and B-vitamins in flavors such as blue raspberry, peach mango, berry lemonade, fruit punch, orange passion, strawberry banana, mixed berry, and black cherry.

Manufacturers and retailers operating in the market are involved in new product development, collaborations, and partnerships to increase product adoption and thereby drive sales. For instance, in April 2021, Anihac Pharma launched whey protein in chocolate flavor. In September 2021, Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. launched JAKTRX Pro Amino, a plant-based amino acid formulation that increases muscle protein synthesis by 76%.

Similarly, in June 2021, professional footballers and the University of Westminster collaborated to launch UNITY brand supplements. The products include Energy Sport Pro for peak performance, Immunity for immunity enhancement, Mind for enhanced performance under pressure, and Recovery for faster recovery. Thus, the development of innovative products is fueling market growth globally.

Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sports nutrition market based on product type, application, consumer group, consumer group, by activity, distribution channel, formulation, and region:

Sports Nutrition Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Sports Supplements Protein Supplements Animal-based Whey Casein Egg Fish Others Plant-based Soy Spirulina Pumpkin Seed Hemp Rice Pea Others Vitamins Minerals Amino Acids Probiotics Omega -3 Fatty Acids Carbohydrates Detox Supplements Electrolytes Others Sports Drinks Isotonic Hypotonic Hypertonic Sports Foods Protein Bars Energy Bars Protein Gels Meal Replacement Products Weight Loss Products

Sports Nutrition Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Pre-workout Post-workout Weight Loss Others

Sports Nutrition Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Tablets Capsules Powder Softgels Liquid Gummies

Sports Nutrition Consumer Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Children Adult Geriatric

Sports Nutrition Consumer Group by Activity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Heavy Users Light Users

Sports Nutrition Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Brick and mortar Specialty Stores Small Retail Stores Fitness Institutes Grocery Stores General Discount Stores Discount Clothing Retailers E-commerce

Sports Nutrition Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

April 2021: Unilever acquired Onnit, a supplement and sports nutrition brand, to expand its portfolio in the wellness and lifestyle segment.

May 2020: Uelzena eG partnered with BioHealth International GmbH (BHI) to inaugurate nutrineo food health solutions to develop and innovate sports nutrition supplements and dietary foods.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global sports nutrition market include

Iovate Health Sciences

Abbott

Quest Nutrition

PepsiCo

Cliff Bar

The Coca-Cola Company

MusclePharm

The Bountiful Company

Post Holdings

BA Sports Nutrition

Cardiff Sports Nutrition

