Hindustan Times Awarded Suffescom Solution As Emerging Web3 & Blockchain Tech Company

Jefferson Blvd, CA, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — There are a plethora of companies with Blockchain and Web3.0 globally; Suffescom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is one of the leading and fastest-growing companies in the world. It is awarded by one of the leading National Media “The Hindustan Times” at ‘Business & Entrepreneurs – Felicitation Ceremony 2022’ in JW Marriott, Chandigarh.

The Suffescom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. was awarded by Shri Som Parkash (Honorable Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry) at “Business & Entrepreneurs – Felicitation Ceremony 2022“ organized by leading print media Hindustan Times.

Hindustan Times recently covered Suffescom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Gurpreet Singh Walia discussed how his company is a global leader in blockchain and web3 solutions.

Teams have dreamed of making Suffescom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. not just an IT company but a large enterprise to focus more on the tech revolution. “Our” avid determination helped us in getting recognition by leading National Media “The Hindustan Times”. This will help us to achieve “our” goals by improving integrity and strengthening relationships.

“Suffescom Solutions Pvt Ltd, a Tricity-based company with 5+ years of experience in Metaverse & NFT and crypto wallet related technologies has covered major blockchain markets to build and launch futuristic industry solutions. Suffescom provides state-of-the-art technology consulting across the globe to drive business growth opportunities.

MD. Mr. Gurpreet Singh Walia is leading the company and working with big fortune clients to re-define the metaverse. Suffescom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has helped a wide variety of organizations embrace—and harness—the power of blockchain. They served fortune clients as well as industries, including financial services, healthcare, NFT, transportation and logistics, and supply chain.

A leading independent technology organization, they integrate alliances, partnerships, and leaders from every aspect of the blockchain ecosystem. The goal? To bring the right combination of capabilities and unique infrastructure to fulfill business challenges and strategic vision. This firm helps start-ups to large-scale enterprises to apply 3D technology and drive transformation into the future.

They offer profound enterprise blockchain consulting and development services at every step of blockchain adoption.”

Source: Hindustan Times