Preterm Birth And PROM Testing Market Expected To Witness A Sustainable Growth with CAGR of 3.0% by 2028

Preterm Birth And PROM Testing Industry Overview

The global preterm birth and PROM testing market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0% from 2021 to 2028.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing average age of pregnant women, leading to an exponential rise in the number of preterm births. Growing advancements in point-of-care diagnostics are also significantly driving the market. Preterm births are when childbirth occurs before the completion of 37 weeks of pregnancy, and it is a leading cause of death in children. Several factors have been identified for preterm birth. One of the major causes is a delay in pregnancy to the age of 34 and above. Advanced maternal age is a risk factor for unhealthy children and increases the probability of preterm birth. As per a study conducted in the U.S., the youngest and oldest mothers have a high risk of preterm birth. During 2017 to 2019, on average, preterm birth rates were 14.5% for women aged 40 and older, followed by 10.3% for ages 30 to 39 and the lowest rate was 9.5% for the age of 20 to 29.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and high risk of preterm birth associated with Covid-19 infection has upsurged the demand for its testing solutions. According to the data published by CDC, pregnant women with Covid-19 are at augmented risk for critical complications and might be at high risk for preterm birth. Moreover, the disrupted global supply chain affected the movement of preterm birth and PROM testing solutions across some regions, thus, had a notable negative impact on the market.

Researchers from the American Society of Microbiology have conducted extensive studies on POC in 2016 for PROM testing. They identified certain components of proteins and bacteria in the vagina, which can assess the level of risk for preterm birth. The adoption of POC tests is gaining momentum owing to its low cost, high reliability, and faster turnaround time. As per Stanford’s study, many pregnant women around the globe, specifically in low-income countries, do not have access to prenatal ultrasound scans. However, a simple, inexpensive, and accurate test can improve prenatal care.

Actim PROM is the U.S. FDA-approved POC rapid test, to detect PROM. It provides rapid accurate results for preterm births. More than 7 million tests have been distributed in over 70 countries, since it is highly reliable with a 97% sensitivity and specificity. Actim Prom helps detect the protein biomarker Insulin-like Growth Factor Binding Protein-1 (IGFBP – 1). The advancements in POC diagnostics for PROM can encourage pregnant women to test for PROM more frequently when compared to a long procedure of testing held in hospitals and clinics.

According to UNICEF, India accounts for 25.0 million births each year and witnesses the death of one child every minute, with the causality rate due to premature birth at 35.0%. While significant development in Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs) leads to a reduction of neonatal mortality; the socio-cultural barriers in health care for female infants are considered a major causality for female premature deaths. However, India has witnessed a significant reduction in the rate of child mortality, which can be attributed to recent attention provided to the safety of female infants.

Preterm Birth And PROM Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global preterm birth and PROM testing market on the basis of test type and region:

Preterm Birth And PROM Testing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Pelvic exam Ultrasound Biochemical Markers Interleukin (IL)-6 C-Reactive Protein (CRP) IL-1, IL-2, IL-8, TNF-a Corticotropin-Releasing Hormone (CRH) Alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) Uterine Monitoring Nitazine Test Ferning Test Pooling PAMG-1 Immunoassay IGFBP Test Fetal Fibronectin (fFN) Others

Preterm Birth And PROM Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Market Share Insights

April 2018: QIAGEN received FDA approval for its new point-of-care test-PartoSure. This newly launched test is intended to evaluate the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in women with symptoms of preterm labor.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global preterm birth and PROM testing market include

Qiagen N.V.

Hologic, Inc.

Cooper Surgical Inc.

Abbott

Medixbiochemica

Sera prognostics

Clinical Innovations, LLC

Biosynex

NX Prenatal, Inc.

IQ Products

