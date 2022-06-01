The Dengue Testing Market Future to Be Defined By Healthcare Apps

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The dengue testing market is expected to grow brazenly in the next decade. With a global shortage of healthcare staff, healthcare IT solutions comprising web-based staffing platforms are making the rounds. The future scenario will be no different. These platforms would show the gaps, that is, the real shortage of healthcare personnel such as nurses, technicians, lab workers, and doctors, helping the entire healthcare vertical take action to bridge the gap between demand and supply. offer. This would be an important development in the health industry in the future.

Government tenders and partnerships among diagnostic kit manufacturers are expected to provide long-term opportunities for manufacturers in the dengue testing market. The governments of Latin American and Asia Pacific countries are placing an emphasis on eradicating diseases that have a higher infection rate by providing free diagnostic tests and medicines to the underprivileged with the help of various government-funded programs. However, to achieve these goals, local authorities need a constant supply of related diagnostic kits. Governments rely on tenders or partnerships with manufacturers to deliver the necessary kits.This type of mechanism also provides a stable financial flow to manufacturers for a given period.

These are some of the important findings of the latest report published by Persistence Market Research, which is titled ‘Dengue Testing Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2025’ . Apart from the qualitative analysis of the market dynamics operating in the global Dengue Testing market , the report also presents a comprehensive quantitative assessment of the various segments and regions that stand out in this market. Based on the figures provided in this report, the global dengue testing market was valued at US$451.6 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$739.4 Mn in 2025, showing a CAGR of 6.4 % during the evaluation period 2017-2025.

Global Dengue Testing Market: Dynamics

To control the spread of dengue fever, reduce the number of deaths, and prevent it from happening again in the future, governments around the world have adopted various comprehensive dengue control policies that basically focus on prevention and cure. . Multifaceted efforts for dengue control include the provision of diagnostic and treatment facilities for dengue fever in all health centers and the adoption of preventive measures. Several countries have established their own national programs, such as the National Dengue Prevention and Control Program in countries such as Indonesia, Brazil, India, and the Philippines.The Global Mosquito Program, formerly known as Eliminate Dengue, is helping protect the world’s population from mosquito-borne diseases. These types of interventions are driving the global dengue testing market around the world.

However, despite the high level of awareness of dengue prevention and cure, there are several challenges, such as inadequate funding and resources and the lack of a strong strategy to respond to the growing problems related to dengue outbreaks in various regions of the world. Rapid urbanization, lack of sanitation, increased international trade, and population mobility limit efforts to control dengue. Furthermore, the lack of well-organized dengue control programs in collaboration with different sectors and agencies also restricts the growth of the dengue testing market.

Global Dengue Testing Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The global dengue testing market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

The ELISA-based testing segment accounted for a 46.6% share in 2016 and is projected to account for a 46.5% share by the end of 2025 in the global dengue testing market.

The hospital segment was valued at US$196.9 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach a value of US$334.4 Mn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the evaluation period.

The Middle East and Africa dengue testing market was valued at US$139.7 Mn in 2017.

