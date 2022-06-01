The Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Prevention Market to Witness a Healthy Adoption of Big Data

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The hospital-acquired pneumonia prevention market is expected to grow healthily in the coming decade. With the uptick in value-based care, close to 15% of the entire population is under its protection as of now. Programs such as “Online Bachelor of General Studies with a Concentration in Health Care” are being launched, which could help professionals lead values-based care strategies. In other words, the future belongs to professionals who bring conventional skills in communication, care, and leadership with novel skills in analysis and technology. Therefore, “being value based” would have value in the healthcare vertical in the future.

Over an eight-year evaluation period 2018-2026, the global market for prevention of hospital-acquired pneumonia is poised to see moderate growth, according to a recent research report on the global market for prevention of hospital-acquired pneumonia. at the hospital. The report has been published by Persistence Market Research and is titled “Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Prevention Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026”. The US$795Mn market is likely to show a CAGR of 4.7% , reaching a value of over US$1.1Bn by the end of 2026.

Company profiles: Sage Products LLC (Stryker Corporation)

Intersurgical Ltd.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Halyard Health, Inc.

Key Market Drivers – Overview

Immunosenescence will continue to be a key factor driving demand for prevention of hospital-acquired pneumonia worldwide. The expanding geriatric population and subsequent cessation of immunity are expected to support the need to regulate hospital-acquired pneumonia infection. The increase in cases of chronic ailments resulting in a gradual weakening of the immune system also marks another strong driver of market growth in the coming years. In turn, the cessation of immunity prolongs the stay of patients in hospitals, making them more prone to infections from diseases such as pneumonia.The global market for hospital-acquired pneumonia prevention is anticipated to gain continued momentum from such instances, including people of all age groups.

The enlargement of the patient pool across the world, along with an increasing number of hospitals in the developed and developing economies, is supposed to drive the market scenario in the near future. Additionally, several countries are requiring the implementation of pneumonia prevention protocols, which is poised to create multiple growth opportunities in the coming years. Market growth in developing economies will be accelerated specifically by the increasing burden of pneumonia cases among Southeast Asian countries.The medical tourism industry is flourishing in emerging countries such as India and is expected to boost cases of hospital-acquired pneumonia and thus raise demand for its prevention in the coming years.

By type of product, the market has been segmented into:

oral care kit

Toothbrush

Swab

Moisturizing

Mouthwash

suction tools

By end user, the market is classified as:

hospitals

Rehabilitation centers

Home care setting

Regional Analysis: Overview

Regional segmentation of global hospital-acquired pneumonia prevention classifies the market as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America will remain dominant over all other regional markets, mainly due to a favorable initiative by the US government to incentivize innovation in the field of antibacterial drugs. This government activity aims to meet the emergency demand for better preventive measures against bacterial infections.Furthermore, the demand for high-quality oral care products in the ICU sections of hospitals has been increasing due to the increase in cases of chronic kidney disease since the recent past. Europe secures second position in terms of market size, APEC is forecast to be the third largest lucrative region;

Key Market Players – Overview

Leading companies operating in the global market for the prevention of hospital-acquired pneumonia include Halyard Health, Inc., Sage Products LLC, Intersurgical Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., and others. Attributed to the strong presence of a majority of key players such as Halyard Health, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc. and Stryker Corporation (SAGE Products LLC) in the US, it has been crucially responsible for improving the performance of the North American market for hospital products. prevention of pneumonia over the years. Since the number of dedicated companies operating in the industry is limited, the overall scenario will remain price sensitive for years to come.

