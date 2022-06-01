IOT in Healthcare to Drive the Prepackaged Medical Kits Trays Market

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The market for pre-packaged medical kit trays is expected to grow unstoppable in the coming years. Health care providers are lately giving way to more specialized and timely treatment through same-day surgeries, outpatient surgeries, etc. ASCs (Ambulatory Surgical Centers) are preferred over conventional hospital settings. As such, profitable medical services could be provided. This type of personalization is expected to take the healthcare industry by storm in the future.

There has been a herculean shift in the healthcare industry towards a reformed model and a significant increase in investment around the world is aimed at upgrading various facilities and services throughout the healthcare industry. The concept of value-based pricing of pharmaceuticals has gained momentum in recent years and most OECD countries have adopted this model. This change has been a crucial component to the revenue growth of the prepackaged medical trays and kits market.

Pre-packaged medical trays and kits are experiencing high demand due to the high efficiency, safety, and convenience that these tools offer. Key revelations about the dynamics affecting the growth of this market are highlighted in a new research study by Persistence Market Research titled ‘Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2026’. . Increased government spending on healthcare facilities in different regions has led to an increase in the adoption of pre-packaged medical kits and trays by surgeons and private hospitals. The global market for pre-packaged medical trays and kits is anticipated to show a Stellar CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period, reaching a market value of over US$29Bn by the end of 2026.

Increased surgical procedures to generate demand, especially for custom ophthalmic trays

Recent years have witnessed a significant increase in the number of surgical procedures, mainly due to a high prevalence of chronic and life-threatening diseases, along with an increase in the category of the population most susceptible to ailments requiring surgery. Additionally, overcrowding in hospital operating rooms and the subsequent rise in surgery-related infections has led to rampant adoption of pre-packaged medical trays and kits around the world.

The inherent characteristics of these prepackaged products are also driving mass adoption in hospitals and clinics. Pre-packaged medical kits and trays can be customized for specialized procedures, providing added convenience for surgeons and OR staff. This favorable attribute is creating lucrative market opportunities for manufacturers. According to analysts at Persistence Market Research, demand for general surgery and instrument kits is anticipated to skyrocket in the coming years compared to other products available on the market.However, ophthalmic custom trays are anticipated to create much larger growth opportunities and are projected to post a strong growth rate in the near future.

Manufacturers turn to product customization to achieve superior customer satisfaction in the face of increasingly stiff market competition

Several large companies aim to stay ahead of the game and are customizing their products according to specific needs to build strong customer relationships. Hospitals prefer bundle purchases, which are primarily used for dressing kits, custom ophthalmic trays, and catheter and angioplasty trays. Many key players are also engaging in strategic mergers and acquisitions, which can help them manufacture and deliver quality medical products. As the market continues to grow at an exceptional rate, the competition is expected to intensify encouraging more local players to capitalize on the emerging prospects.

Contract-based supply chain struggles plague the market for prepackaged medical trays and kits

An increase in the number of local players coupled with a change in consumer attitudes towards purchasing healthcare services locally will provide high market potential for underdeveloped countries to use procedure trays for better surgical outcomes. However, the purchasing process for health care products in most countries is based on contracts and these contracts are usually signed for a longer term. In particular, single-use products are purchased through long-term tenders, and this acts as a constraint for new entrants who prefer to offer their products together with other competitors.It remains to be seen how new entrants will stay afloat and grow their business in a market governed by long-term contracts.

