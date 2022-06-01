Streamlining Of Healthcare Vertical to Drive the Scoliosis Management Market

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global scoliosis management market is estimated to grow at a rate of 3.6% in the upcoming period, by the year 2028. Integration with virtual reality solutions is expected to rule in the forecast period. Augmented reality could be used to access information as well as reports while seeing patients or without having to leave your existing operations, that too, in a completely hands-free mode, through voice command or by doing support data to appear automatically. This would be the healthcare vertical of the future.

Persistence Market Research offers key insights into the global scoliosis management market in its upcoming insight titled “ Scoliosis Management Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028 ”. In terms of value, the global Scoliosis Management market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period due to various factors, on which the report offers vital insights in detail. The rapid growth in demand for non-invasive treatments is expected to drive the overall growth of the scoliosis management market globally.

Scoliosis Management Market: Introduction

Scoliosis is a disease of the spine in which the spine forms an S or C shape. It makes the body look uneven from the shoulders, hips, or waist. Since the cause remains unknown, it is called idiopathic scoliosis. The bend or curve can occur on both the left and right sides. Also, the degree of magnitude decides the treatment option for scoliosis. Exercises, braces, and spinal fusion are the main treatments for managing scoliosis. Generally, people suffering from scoliosis prefer to wear custom braces as the treatment is less expensive compared to surgery.

Customization of braces depends on the degree of curvature. Scoliosis affects the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions and can occur in infants, young adults, and adolescents. This disease occurs due to the degeneration of the vertebral discs due to arthritis, osteoporosis or hereditary conditions. If not treated in time, the degree of curvature progresses, which can lead to shortness of breath.

Scoliosis Management Market: Segmentation

The global Scoliosis Treatment Market is segmented on the basis of product type, age group, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market has been segmented into Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO), and Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO). The Thoracolumbosacral Orthotics (TLSO) Products segment is expected to post an impressive CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Based on the age group, the market is segmented into children, youth and adolescents.

The adolescent age group is expected to dominate the overall scoliosis management market during the forecast period and is expected to reach US$3494.9 Mn by 2028 in revenue during the forecast period. On the basis of distribution channel, the global scoliosis management market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online sales. In terms of distribution channel, the online sales segment is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Scoliosis Management Market: Regional Highlights

This report covers the trends driving revenue growth for each segment in the global market and provides analysis and information on potential treatments in the various regional markets. North America is expected to dominate the global scoliosis management market during the forecast period. In terms of value, Western Europe follows North America.

The growing adoption of scoliosis treatment products in Western Europe is characterized by a high rate of adoption of braces. Rising demand for non-invasive treatments in Western Europe is expected to drive revenue growth of the scoliosis management market in the region during the forecast period.

