The Ambulance Stretchers Market to Grow Through Advanced Digital Accessories

The Ambulance Stretchers Market is bound to grow at a remarkable rate in the forecast period. Vital signs monitoring, in combination with wearable devices, aids in symptom recording and 24/7 education. There are also handheld dongles available to connect to smartphones to measure chronic disease biomarkers. This follow-up proves to be more cost-effective and convenient compared to face-to-face care. This trend would prevail in the health care vertical in the future.

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research, titled ‘Global Ambulance Stretcher Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026’, the global ambulance stretcher market is expected to expand by a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period 2018-2026.

PMR estimates that the global ambulance stretcher market is expected to be valued at US$223.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.1% between 2018 and 2026, to reach US$264, 8 Mn by the end of 2026. Based on product type, the emergency stretcher segment dominated the global ambulance stretcher market, with a value share of over 59.0% in 2017. The segment is expected to grow to a CAGR of 2.0% over the forecast period. North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market due to the large number of private ambulance services offering ambulance rides at low rates.

The increasing aging population is the main factor driving the growth of the global market. In recent years, the ambulance stretcher market has seen tremendous growth in the APAC region due to the launch of new ambulance/emergency services and their increasing fleet size. The increase in the use of air ambulances in developed regions such as the US and the UK is another factor driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of ambulance travel and the lack of qualified professionals are the factors that limit the growth of the global market.

The global Ambulance Stretcher Market has been segmented on the basis of product type, technology, end-users, and regions. Globally, the emergency stretcher segment is expected to be the most attractive product type segment. Among the three technologies, the manual stretcher segment is estimated to contribute 36.0% share in the global market. Among all ambulance stretcher end-users, EMS providers are expected to be the most lucrative end-use segment, as the number of private EMS providers is growing globally.

In value terms, the global ambulance stretcher market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. With a market share of nearly 32.9%, North America dominated the global ambulance stretcher market in 2017, in part due to the growing number of air and private ambulances in the region. Europe is expected to be the second largest market worldwide, with the United Kingdom, Turkey, Russia and Germany being countries with high growth rates. APEC is expected to be the third largest market for ambulance stretchers, mainly due to the improvement of healthcare and medical tourism in the region.

Key Research Findings

The aging of the population has led to an increase in age-related medical conditions, increasing the demand for ambulance services.

Several private ambulance service providers offer air ambulance services in Latin America. The trend of air ambulance adoption in the region is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Ambulance service in Japan is free unlike in many other countries, increasing the demand for ambulance services in the region.

Nursing homes and specialist clinics are becoming popular and offer services including ambulance services.

The development of low-cost advanced products is expected to drive the growth of the electric and pneumatic stretcher market in China.

Stretchers offered at low cost by private players in North America are driving the growth of the ambulance stretcher market in the region.

