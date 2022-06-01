The Septoplasty Market Future to Be Defined By Healthcare Apps

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Septoplasty is a surgical technique for straightening bone and cartilage that separates the region between two nostrils (septum). When the septum is crooked, it is known as a deviated septum.

Some people are born with a deviated septum, but an injury to the nose can also cause it. There is one nasal passage in most people with a deviated septum that is much narrower than the other. This can cause breathing problems. Frequent nosebleeds and facial pain can be other signs of a deviated septum. Surgery is the only way to replace a deviated septum.

Septoplasty is one of the most common procedures in the United States for the ear, nose, and throat (ENT).

The growth of the septoplasty market is mainly driven by the technological advancement in the producers of septoplasty. For example, in September 2019, Dr. Aaron Rogers and Specialized Ear Nose & Throat Associates, a leading ENT medical practice located in Atlanta, announced more advanced techniques in office-based nasal surgery.

New techniques allow a wide range of corrective nasal surgeries to be performed with limited in-office recovery now. On the other hand, the rise with the advent of technologically advanced treatment methods such as 3D computer-assisted techniques is expected to drive the growth of the septoplasty market. In addition, a greater understanding of facial aesthetics and physical care is expected to drive the development of the market.

In addition, the increased prevalence of empty nose syndrome is expected to increase the demand for septoplasty. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, up to 80 percent of Americans estimate that the septum, the bone and cartilage that extends up and down the middle of the nose, is off-center.

However, the risk associated with septoplasty such as excessive bleeding, poor healing of incisions and many others are expected to hamper the growth of septoplasty market.

COVID-19 which, originating in the city of Wuhan, mainland China, has aggressively spread to become a global pandemic involving more than 170 countries. This pandemic has affected lives economically, socially and politically. Treatment of patients infected with COVID-19 is the main focus of physicians and physicians alike at this time, as there is no available cure for this infection.

A breakthrough at this time has a negative impact on septoplasty manufacturers due to the shrinking patient pool, making it difficult for septoplasty procedures to grow.

Septoplasty Market: Segmentation

The global Septoplasty market is segmented on the basis of type of indication, technique, end-user, and region.

Based on the type of indication, the septoplasty market is segmented as follows:

Deviated nasal septum

Correction of cleft defects

enlarged turbinates

Others

Based on technique, the septoplasty market is segmented as:

Closed septoplasty

Open Septoplasty

Based on the end user, the septoplasty market is segmented as:

hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialists)

Others

Depending on the indication, deviated nasal septum is expected to increase the demand for septoplasty. This is because, for some people, it is present at birth and other factors, such as those caused by an injury that includes playing contact sports, not wearing a seat belt while riding in a motor vehicle, and many others.

Based on technique, the open septoplasty market is expected to show strong growth over the market forecast, due to more accurate diagnosis of septal deviation, improved visualization of contributing factors, avoidance of septal tears, mucosa and visualization of surgical fields for residents. and the operating room staff are the benefits of using an open septoplasty technique.

Based on the end user, the hospital segment is expected to hold the largest share in terms of revenue during the market forecast, this is because in most cases, a hospital or surgical center performs the procedure as the patient. outpatient and quality medical care is also offered. .

Globally, the septoplasty market is segmented into seven key regions, viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be the prominent market followed by Europe for septoplasty.

This is due to the use of advanced technology, combined with an increasing perception of physical appearance by customers, which will drive the growth of the market. For example, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2017, the US topped the list of countries with the highest number of cosmetic surgeons in the world.

Asia Pacific is likely to see the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to the availability of low-cost procedures and improvements in health care facilities, attributed to rising disposable income coupled with medical tourism. China is among the top three countries that have the largest number of cosmetic surgeons, which is about 6.4 percent of the total number of cosmetic surgeons in the world, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

Due to the affordability of medical services, the Middle East and Africa are expected to see lucrative growth over the forecast period, due to increasing medical tourism.

Septoplasty Market: Key Players

Medtronic plc.

Intersect ENT Inc.

Acclarent Inc.

Olympus Smith & Nephew Corporation plc

Entellus Medical Inc.

dalENT medical

Jilin Coronado Medical Ltd.

InAccel

