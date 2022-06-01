The Anaesthetics Delivery Pens Market to Be Driven By Tech-Driven Innovation

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The market for anesthetic administration pens is expected to be unstoppable soon. The next period is there to dwell on predictive analytics. As such, vital patient information could be easily accessed through lab results and prescriptions and subsequent course of action could be decided. This effective streamlining of hospital workflows is expected to go a long way in reducing duplication of patient data. This is how the healthcare vertical is expected to progress.

According to the latest research from Persistence Market Research, the anesthesia delivery pens market will see a growth of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. This strong growth will be experienced due to technological advancement and increase in procedures dental. Therefore, the anesthetic administration pens market is estimated to experience significant growth with a high CAGR.

The administration of anesthesia to control pain during the performance of the dental procedure is of the utmost importance. Therefore, several new local anesthetic administration systems are introduced in dentistry. Some of these include computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery systems, jet injectors, and intraosseous anesthesia systems (eg, anesthesia delivery pens).

Technological advancement that ensures better delivery and pain reduction is the main factor driving the demand for anesthetic delivery pens. For example, the SleeperOne anesthesia pen manufactured by Swallow Dental Supplies Ltd. delivers anesthetics to tissues drop by drop, painlessly. Simplifies the administration of anesthetics in dense tissues without muscular effort. Therefore, it reduces the postoperative pain of the injection.

Another factor contributing to the growth of anesthetic administration pens is the increasing incidence of dental diseases and the increase in the rate of seeking treatment among the population. According to the CDC, in 2018, 50 percent of the US population, ages 30 and older, had an advanced form of periodontal disease, or gum disease.

Anesthetic delivery pens have many advantages over conventional anesthetic delivery pens. Conventional syringes do not allow perfect flow rate control and injections into dense tissues such as the palate require adequate pressure, which is difficult with conventional syringes. Whereas anesthetic delivery pens deliver local anesthetic solutions at a constant and slower rate to avoid causing patient discomfort.

According to one study, 96% of dentists who underwent the test and received a palatal injection preferred the electronic syringe over the manual one. Anesthetic delivery pens also have a feature where the rate at which anesthesia will be delivered can be controlled and set according to the needs and preferences of the dentist. Therefore, these advantages are expected to drive sales of anesthetic delivery pens.

The US and Canada will be the dominant players in the anesthetic administration pens market. This is due to the presence of dominant players in this region. In addition, the availability of technologically advanced products in this region is also expected to contribute to the growth of anesthetics.

In addition, the increasing prevalence of dental diseases in the population of these countries which is causing an increase in visits to the dentist by patients is also expected to drive the anesthetic delivery pen market sales in these countries. According to the CDC, 64.9% of adults age 18 and older visited a dentist in the US in 2019.

In order to meet the growing demand as a result of the growing population in the region, the EU is continually focusing on expanding its healthcare sector. The growing geriatric population in the region is the main factor contributing to the growth of anesthetic administration pen sales in the regions. This can be attributed to a higher number of the geriatric population facing dental problems compared to the younger population.

Furthermore, the presence of key players launching innovative products in the region is also contributing to the growth of the anesthetic administration pens market.

Some of the key players operating in the anesthetic administration pens market include,

dental hitec

Swallow Dental Supplies Ltd.

septodont

Manufacturers in the market are focusing on carrying out various activities such as product launches, acquisitions and mergers, partnerships, etc. to secure a solid position in the market. For example, in November 2018, Septodont launched the Dentapen electronic syringe for dental anesthesia.

key segments

By type of product

Electronic Anesthetic Administration Pens

Battery-Induced Anesthetic Administration Pens

By end user

hospitals

Dental clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Academic and Dental Research Institutes

By region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

east asian

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

