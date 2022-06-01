The Anaesthetics Delivery Pens Market to Be Driven By Tech-Driven Innovation

The market for anesthetic administration pens is expected to be unstoppable soon. The next period is there to dwell on predictive analytics. As such, vital patient information could be easily accessed through lab results and prescriptions and subsequent course of action could be decided. This effective streamlining of hospital workflows is expected to go a long way in reducing duplication of patient data. This is how the healthcare vertical is expected to progress.
According to the latest research from Persistence Market Research, the anesthesia delivery pens market will see a growth of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. This strong growth will be experienced due to technological advancement and increase in procedures dental. Therefore, the anesthetic administration pens market is estimated to experience significant growth with a high CAGR.
The administration of anesthesia to control pain during the performance of the dental procedure is of the utmost importance. Therefore, several new local anesthetic administration systems are introduced in dentistry. Some of these include computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery systems, jet injectors, and intraosseous anesthesia systems (eg, anesthesia delivery pens).
Technological advancement that ensures better delivery and pain reduction is the main factor driving the demand for anesthetic delivery pens. For example, the SleeperOne anesthesia pen manufactured by Swallow Dental Supplies Ltd. delivers anesthetics to tissues drop by drop, painlessly. Simplifies the administration of anesthetics in dense tissues without muscular effort. Therefore, it reduces the postoperative pain of the injection.
Get a sample copy of this report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32572
Another factor contributing to the growth of anesthetic administration pens is the increasing incidence of dental diseases and the increase in the rate of seeking treatment among the population. According to the CDC, in 2018, 50 percent of the US population, ages 30 and older, had an advanced form of periodontal disease, or gum disease.
Anesthetic delivery pens have many advantages over conventional anesthetic delivery pens. Conventional syringes do not allow perfect flow rate control and injections into dense tissues such as the palate require adequate pressure, which is difficult with conventional syringes. Whereas anesthetic delivery pens deliver local anesthetic solutions at a constant and slower rate to avoid causing patient discomfort.
According to one study, 96% of dentists who underwent the test and received a palatal injection preferred the electronic syringe over the manual one. Anesthetic delivery pens also have a feature where the rate at which anesthesia will be delivered can be controlled and set according to the needs and preferences of the dentist. Therefore, these advantages are expected to drive sales of anesthetic delivery pens.
The US and Canada will be the dominant players in the anesthetic administration pens market. This is due to the presence of dominant players in this region. In addition, the availability of technologically advanced products in this region is also expected to contribute to the growth of anesthetics.
Table of Contents Request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/32572
In addition, the increasing prevalence of dental diseases in the population of these countries which is causing an increase in visits to the dentist by patients is also expected to drive the anesthetic delivery pen market sales in these countries. According to the CDC, 64.9% of adults age 18 and older visited a dentist in the US in 2019.
In order to meet the growing demand as a result of the growing population in the region, the EU is continually focusing on expanding its healthcare sector. The growing geriatric population in the region is the main factor contributing to the growth of anesthetic administration pen sales in the regions. This can be attributed to a higher number of the geriatric population facing dental problems compared to the younger population.
Furthermore, the presence of key players launching innovative products in the region is also contributing to the growth of the anesthetic administration pens market.
Some of the key players operating in the anesthetic administration pens market include,
- dental hitec
- Swallow Dental Supplies Ltd.
- septodont
Manufacturers in the market are focusing on carrying out various activities such as product launches, acquisitions and mergers, partnerships, etc. to secure a solid position in the market. For example, in November 2018, Septodont launched the Dentapen electronic syringe for dental anesthesia.
Access the full report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32572
key segments
By type of product
- Electronic Anesthetic Administration Pens
- Battery-Induced Anesthetic Administration Pens
By end user
- hospitals
- Dental clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Academic and Dental Research Institutes
By region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- east asian
- Oceania
- Middle East and Africa
About us: persistence market research
Contact Us:
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
US Phone – +1-646-568-7751
US-Canada Toll Free: +1 800-961 -0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com