Brushless DC Motor Market Growth Opportunities into Regions 2028

The global brushless DC motor market size was valued at USD 17.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The ability of Brushless DC (BLDC) motors to save energy and increase the operational efficiency of equipment in which they are used is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. These motors offer optimum efficiency and reliability at the same time, which proves to be economical in the majority of applications, such as window lifters, air conditioners, and sun-roof actuators. These motors are thermally resistant, require low maintenance, and operate at low temperatures, eliminating any threat of sparks.

The emergence of sensor-less controls for BLDC type is likely to boost the durability and reliability of the product, thereby reducing the number of mechanical misalignments, electrical connections, as well as the weight and size of the end product. These aforementioned factors are estimated to drive market growth. Furthermore, the market is driven by the rising activity in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry, globally. The growing popularity of vehicle features, such as motorized seats, adjustable mirrors, and sunroof systems, is driving the demand for BLDC motors.

The market is witnessing tremendous growth. This can be attributed to the increase in automobile production and the number of BLDC motors used in a car. Automotive motors are used in vehicle powertrain systems, chassis, and safety fittings. The increasing popularity of features, such as motorized seats, wipers, doors, adjustable mirrors, and massage seats, is helping drive their demand, especially BLDC motors.

The increasing adoption of EVs is contributing to the alleviation of problems, such as oil dependency, global warming, and environmental pollution. Several governments have initiated and implemented different policies to encourage and stimulate EV adoption and production. The advantages offered by them, such as less rotor heat and higher peak point efficiency, prove to be critical in a variety of applications, particularly in electrical and hybrid vehicles, which are estimated to result in their increased adoption in hybrid vehicles over the coming years. Moreover, electric car manufacturers prefer using BLDC motors in vehicles owing to low maintenance, higher efficiency, high operating speed, and quick response.

Brushless DC Motor Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global brushless DC motor market report on the basis of power output, end-use, and region:

Brushless DC Motor Power Output Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028 ) 0 – 750 Watts 750 Watts to 3 kW 3 kW – 75 kW Above 75 kW

Brushless DC Motor End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Industrial Machinery Motor Vehicles Safety Comfort Performance HVAC Equipment Aerospace & Transportation Household Appliances Others



Brushless DC Motor Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028 ) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

November 2021: Maxon has launched a new frameless BLDC motor with matching encoder that comes into its own in dynamic applications.

Maxon has launched a new frameless BLDC motor with matching encoder that comes into its own in dynamic applications. June 2019: Johnson Electric Introduces New BLDC Motor Solutions for Ventilation Applications

Key Companies profiled:

ABB Ltd.

Ametek, Inc.

Johnson Electric

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc.

Baldor Electric Company, Inc.

North American Electric, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Regal Beloit Corp.

