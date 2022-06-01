North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Key Players Strategies, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2027

North America Building Thermal Insulation Industry Overview

The North America building thermal insulation market size was estimated at USD 11.13 billion in 2019. It is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%, in terms of revenue, from 2020 to 2027.

Favorable regulations, owing to the focus on lowering overall energy consumption, are likely to be a significant factor in the rising popularity of building thermal insulation materials. Thermal insulation materials help reduce the heat buildup within the buildings which helps the main nominal temperature inside the households, leading to a reduction in the energy costs. High demand for the product for promoting thermal energy conservation in low-income households through federal funding is expected to drive product growth in the region.

The U.S. market is expected to witness sustainable growth over the forecast period due to the change in the country’s construction sector. Increased demand for energy-efficient construction solutions and rising demand for insulating commercial construction materials are expected to boost market growth.

The market in North America is expected to exhibit high growth in the forthcoming years on account of the construction industry’s rapid development. The products are expected to gain wide acceptance in North America owing to its several benefits such as lightweight materials, improved external appearance, and acoustic performance of the buildings.

Growth in the construction industry is anticipated to propel the demand for the product in the buildings across the forecast period. The increasing number of renovation and refurbishment projects in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico is anticipated to boost the demand for materials, thereby propelling the industry growth.

Stringent government regulations are projected to limit product manufacturing and propel the use of environmentally friendly raw materials restricting the demand for traditionally used raw materials to build thermal insulation. Also, the emergence of covid-19 is anticipated to affect market growth in 2020.

North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America building thermal insulation market report based on product, application, end-use, and region:

North America Building Thermal Insulation Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Glass Wool Mineral Wool EPS XPS Cellulose Others PIR PUR Others



North America Building Thermal Insulation Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Roof Walls Floor



North America Building Thermal Insulation End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Residential Commercial



North America Building Thermal Insulation Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Market Share Insights

September 2021: North America Building Thermal Insulation sector is developing with increase in tolerance of panels that is up to +400 °C and the use of exclusively non-combustible materials and it can reduce jobsite waste and decrease installation time.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the North America building thermal insulation market include:

Anco Products, Inc.

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Cellofoam North America Inc.

Certain Teed Corporation

GAF Material Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

Johns Manville Corporation

Knauf Insulation

Owens Corning

ROCKWOOL Insulation A/S

Dow Inc.

DuPont

Kingspan Group

