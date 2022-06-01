Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Forecasts by Global Industry Analysis Report 2028

Posted on 2022-06-01 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Industry Overview

The global recycled polyethylene terephthalate market size was valued at USD 8.56 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The market growth is primarily driven by changing consumer behavior towards sustainability. In addition, a ban on landfills introduced in several developed countries in North America and Europe is likely to drive the product demand over the forecast period. The primary factor driving Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET) demand in North America is its broad application scope in several key application industries, such as FMCG, consumer goods, clothing & textile, and automotive. Various government initiatives regarding the recycling of plastics coupled with high investments have resulted in a decent rPET market in the region.

Despite significant investments, most post-consumer PET bottles are majorly exported to Southeast Asian countries for recycling and then re-imported to the respective country in North America in the form of new bottles produced from recycled PET.

U.S. recycled polyethylene terephthalate market size

According to the World Economic Forum, the outbreak of COVID-19 has made plastic waste management and recycling more complex as the demand for single-use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has increased. The mismanagement of infectious plastic waste is posing a major challenge to plastic recycling.

Initiatives such as How2Recycle by GreenBlue, a non-profit environmental organization working toward spreading awareness about the recycling process, its benefits, and impact on the environment, will support market growth. In addition, GreenBlue is working with over 220 companies and providing sustainable packaging designs.

  • Textile Market: The global textile market size was valued at USD 993.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030.
  • Plastic Packaging Market: The global plastic packaging market size was valued at USD 348.08 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global recycled polyethylene terephthalate market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

  • Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET) Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028
    • Clear
    • Colored 
  • Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET) End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028
    • Fiber
    • Sheet and Film
    • Strapping
    • Food & Beverage Containers and Bottles
    • Non-Food Containers and Bottles
    • Others 
  • Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET) Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

  • September 2021: Some recycling assets of Viridor Waste Management Ltd. has been acquired by Biffa. The basic objective was that of expanding the former’s I&C collection business along with recycling capacities to widen its customer base.
  • June 2021: Indorama Ventures picked up CarboonLite Holdings’ facility based out of Texas to increase its PET recycling capability.

Key Companies profiled:

  • PLACON
  • Clear Path Recycling LLC
  • Verdeco Recycling, Inc.
  • M&G Chemicals
  • Zhejiang Anshun Pettechs Fibre Co., Ltd.
  • PolyQuest
  • Evergreen Plastics, Inc.
  • Phoenix Technologies
  • Libolon
  • Indorama Ventures Public Ltd. 

Express Press Release Distribution