Skin Lightening Products Market Research by Key Types and Major Application, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2030

Skin Lightening Products Industry Overview

The global skin lightening products market size was valued at USD 9.96 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Skin lightening products provide various benefits such as reducing pigmentation, lightening discoloration, promoting even skin tone, and eliminating blemishes. The rising inclination of consumers toward a specific solution to different skin problems, such as age spot or acne spot reduction, has increased the adoption of various skin lighteners in the market. Therefore, manufacturers are introducing lightening products to cater to the different consumer needs. For instance, in December 2020, Blac Chyna launched brightening cream in collaboration with Whitenicious by Dencia in Nigeria.

The breakout of COVID-19 has resulted in changing consumer preferences who are proactively seeking active and functional skincare products, which in turn, is expected to accelerate the market growth in the forecast period. Hence, manufacturers are launching products to cater to the changing needs of consumers. For instance, in June 2021, Shiseido Co., Ltd., a Japanese cosmetics company launched a multifunctional sunscreen under the brand name Anessa. The product contains 50% skincare ingredients, including m-tranexamic acid, a brightening active that helps suppress the production of melanin.

The rising consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of conventional, synthetic chemical-laden products is anticipated to create new growth opportunities for organically and naturally derived raw materials and products in the market. Organically- and naturally-cultivated products such as aloe vera, sea kelp, argan oil, and jojoba oil are some of the key raw ingredients used for manufacturing skin lightening products. For instance, in July 2019, Petitcomo, a cosmetic brand from Korea, launched two new lightening sheet masks – Ampoule Mask Black Edition and Aqua Mask White – which contain natural ingredients for improving tone complexion.

Furthermore, the growing importance of self-care in recent years has driven consumers to proactively create relaxing self-care experiences through complex skincare routines at home. This trend is driving the demand for products with active ingredients that have lightening & brightening properties, including creams & lotions, repair creams, peels, masks, serums, powders, and scrubs. For instance, in November 2021, Vasu Healthcare launched a premium skin brightening range – ROSE and GOLD. The product range includes face serum, face wash, and face cream and is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and its own store www.vasustore.com.

Companies are focusing on constant research to produce skin-lightening creams with advanced technology to increase the effectiveness of the product. For instance, in 2019, Dr. Raymond Laboratories Inc.’s leading brand LaStella introduced Cellif Microbalm, a capsule balm featuring microcapsule technology that helps restore the natural glow. Each microcapsule contains six key components, including shea butter to provide intensive moisturizing; adenosine to reduce visible signs of anti-aging; argan oil, olive oil, and vitamin tree oil to promote skin’s vitality; rose water, for soothing and moisturizing; natural ceramide; and peptides to restore the texture.

However, the rising controversies regarding the use of skin-lightening products over the world may hamper the growth of the market. In July 2020, Unilever renamed its skin lightening cream Fair & Lovely, India’s bestselling melanin-suppressing face cream, owing to the criticism it faced for branding its products that trade off racial stereotypes. The company dropped the word ‘fair’ in its product name and changed it to ‘Glow & Lovely’. Similarly, Johnson & Johnson retreated from its skin-whitening business, which consisted of the Neutrogena Fine Fairness line in Asia and the Middle East, and the Clean & Clear Fairness brand in India.

Skin Lightening Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the skin lightening products market based on product, nature, and region.

Skin Lightening Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Creams Cleanser Mask Others



Skin Lightening Products Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Synthetic Natural Organic



Skin Lightening Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

February 2022 : SkinCeuticals, a medical professional skincare brand, launched Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment. The Phyto portfolio includes Phyto Corrective Gel and Phyto Corrective Masque, which help deliver a brighter complexion to the consumers.

: SkinCeuticals, a medical professional skincare brand, launched Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment. The Phyto portfolio includes Phyto Corrective Gel and Phyto Corrective Masque, which help deliver a brighter complexion to the consumers. December 2021: Skincare brand Refresh Skin Science, part of Visionary Skincare Pvt Ltd, was launched in the Indian market. The product line includes toners, anti-ageing serums, face serums, peeling solutions, and foaming cleansers oriented towards brightening, anti-ageing, dry and oily, pigmented, and acne-prone skin.

Skincare brand Refresh Skin Science, part of Visionary Skincare Pvt Ltd, was launched in the Indian market. The product line includes toners, anti-ageing serums, face serums, peeling solutions, and foaming cleansers oriented towards brightening, anti-ageing, dry and oily, pigmented, and acne-prone skin. September 2020: Kao USA Inc (Bioré) introduced the Bioré Brightening Collection, which includes a cleanser, exfoliator, mask, and pore strip and which is formulated with grapefruit, yuzu lemon, ginseng, papaya, and dragon fruit.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Skin Lightening Products Market

L’Oréal S.A.

Beiersdorf AG

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.

Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

VLCC Health Care Limited

Avon Products, Inc.

