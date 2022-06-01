Forklift Trucks Market Outlook, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2021-2031

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-01— /EPR Network/ —

Report Overview

The global forklift trucks market is predicted to surge ahead at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2021-2031, as per latest study estimates by Persistence Market Research.

This report provides in depth study of “Forklift Trucks Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Forklift Trucks Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Healthy growth is demand for forklift trucks is attributed to fleet size augmentation at industrial facilities as well as warehouse establishments handling commercial cargo and goods. These trucks are used to lay and retrieve loads from storage racks, carry components to assembly lines, and arrange products for more efficient handling in distribution centers and warehouses.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a Sample@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3552

With hefty investments on new industrial facilities and warehouse distribution centers in emerging countries, especially with the boom of the e-Commerce industry, forklift trucks are poised to become an integral part of intralogistics operations involving material handling activities.

Various product advancements such as development of hydrogen-powered fuel cell forklift trucks are also leading to a good picture for market growth. These variations help drastically reduce carbon emissions while also improving overall operational efficiency. Over the last few years, there has been rise in the usage of electric-driven forklifts, and manufacturers have made extraordinary efforts to outperform internal combustion engines.

Market players are focusing on product launches and mergers / acquisitions to increase their share and profits.

In 2020, Hyundai Material Handling kicked off the introduction of its new 9V diesel forklift truck.

In October 2019, Cargotec announced its plans to merge with Konecranes.

For critical insights on this market, request for customization here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/3552

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Forklift trucks with electric motors are expected to be the preferred type amongst end users because of their eco-friendly features and ability to match the handling capacities of conventional forklift trucks.

By class type, class 4&5 forklift trucks are projected to be the leader because of their superior weight handling capabilities.

By region, East Asia is projected to hold the highest share in the market. China is projected to account for nearly 90% of the East Asia market by 2031.

By product type, counterbalance forklift trucks are projected to hold a significant share of the market due to their ability to handle heavier loads than warehouse product types.

Governments across countries have taken steps to improve infrastructure. Forklift demand is increasing as a result of increased real estate investment.

Market Landscape Identified to Be Fairly Competitive

The worldwide forklift trucks market is identified to be highly competitive with the influx of tier-1, tier-2, and small-scale vendors operating on regional and global levels.

Some of the key players included in the report are Toyota Material Handling, Kion Group AG, Crown Equipment Corporation, Jungheinrich AG, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Liuzhou liugong forklift co. LTD, Hangcha Group Co., Ltd., and Anhui HeLi Co., Ltd., BYD, Manitou Group, Kalmar (Cargotec Finland Ojy), Doosan Corporation (Industrial Vehicle), Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co., Ltd, UniCarriers Forklift, Caterpillar (Cat Lift Trucks), Komatsu Ltd., Hyundai Material Handling, Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd., Konecranes, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., V. Mariotti S.r.l., CLARK Material Handling Co., Ltd., JAC Heavy-Duty Construction Machine Co., Ltd., MiMA forklift, AUSA, EP Equipment, Godrej & Boyce (Godrej Material Handling), and Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Conclusion

Over the projection period, planned investments in the establishment of new industrial facilities, including warehouse and storage areas, will call for healthy deployment of forklift trucks.

Additionally, with the burgeoning e-Commerce industry and its infrastructure development programs of storage and distribution centers, the need for forklift trucks for intralogistics processes will heighten. In terms of operation, conventional fuel-driven forklift trucks will be gradually replaced by battery-operated ones, facilitating zero emissions and enhanced efficiency of vehicle locomotion.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3552

Related Reports:

Backhoe Loader Market Backhoe Loaders Market is estimated to reach a value of over US$ 2 Bn by the end of the assessment period 2017-2026.

Libya Passenger Car Market The Libya passenger car market accounted for 2.9 Mn units in 2020, and is predicted to increase at a volume CAGR of 6.1% to reach passenger car sales of more than 5.5 Mn units by 2031..

About us: – Persistence market research

Contact Us: