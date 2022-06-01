Growth in Sales of Automotive Engine Degreasers Market to Push Revenue Growth in the Market

Automotive engine degreasers are used to remove grime and grease from engines.  It is a blend of surfactants, emulsifiers and solvents. Choice of degreasers depends on the engine type to be cleaned and motor placement in the vehicle. Degreasers create a foamy effect on the motor, which can be easily washed with water. This process helps to remove oil and dirt from the engine parts. Automotive engine degreasers can be divided into foam or aerosol forms. The oil and dirt is removed by chemical reactions on the surface.

The market for automotive engine degreasers was mainly driven by huge demand for cleaning agents for engines from automotive market. Automotive engine degreasers are used in various vehicles which include passenger and commercial vehicles. There are different types of engines in the market such as V-type engine, diesel engine, straight or inline engines and boxer or falt engines among others. The growing market for biodegradable and bio-based degreasers is likely to be major opportunity for the automotive engine degreasers market. However, health issues and regulations can be major restraint for the automotive engine degreasers market.

In terms of demand, North America was the leading region in automotive degreasers market. The demand is high due to the huge demand for engine cleaning chemicals, especially from Canada and the U.S. North America was followed by Europe. The market for automotives is huge in European countries and has substantial demand for automotive engine degreasers. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be emerging market for automotive engine degreasers market and is likely to show greater demand in upcoming years owing to huge automotive market in India, Japan and China. The Rest of the World market, especially the Middle East region is likely to potential market for automotive engine degreasers in next few years.

Some of the key manufacturers in the automotive engine degreasers market are 3M Company, ABRO Industries Inc., A.I.M. Chemicals Inc., BG Products Inc., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company and Radiator Specialty Company among others.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

  • North America
    • U.S
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK
    • Eastern Europe
    • CIS
  • APAC
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Argentina
    • Brazil
    • Others

Key features of this report

  • Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Automotive Engine Degreasers market dynamics
  • Latest innovations and key events in the industry
  • Analysis of business strategies of the top players
  • Automotive Engine Degreasers market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

