Demand for Wheel Loaders Market to Rise Significantly from Key End-use Industry Sectors

Loader is a type of wheeled tractor mounted with square bucket on the front, rear or sometimes at both the ends. The buckets attached are used to scoop up lose material from the ground which may include dirt, sand or gravel. Wheel loaders are primarily used to transfer stockpiled materials from one place to another. They are also used to load materials into truck, clearing rubble, placing pipes, digging and other such activities. The front load bucket capacity is much greater than the backhoe loader bucket, as the backhoe loader bucket is majorly used as a digging equipment. The backhoe digging equipment can dig deeper than the machine’s wheel level.

Front loaders are also used to remove snow from parking areas, sidewalks and other areas in snow-prone regions. Unlike bulldozers, wheeled loaders are flexible enough to travel across any part of the roads or construction sites. Wheel loaders steering mechanism is maneuvered by articulate steering system which is hydraulically actuated. This system allows better control over the machine even under greater weight holding operations.

Major areas deploying wheel loaders comprise of construction zones, mining vicinities, defense lands and others. Rising urbanization and industrialization has greatly supported the construction activities to grow in the last couple of decades. This has raised the adoption of wheel loaders largely in the construction sector. Deployment of armored wheel loaders in military and defense areas has proved greatly proficient as a part of combat engineering missions under hostile territories. The armored wheel loaders are also used for building bridges and bases, removing road blocks, and other allied activities.

This has posed a positive impact on wheel loaders market. Moreover, there are certain activities which can’t be carried out by large bulldozers due to their size, such tasks are easily carried out by wheel loaders owing to their flexibility. The Asia pacific and European regions have proven to be the major contributors of heavy duty machineries market. Thus, the market size for wheel loaders in this regions is significantly large.

Market Segmentation

basis of types
  • Armored Wheel Loaders
  • Tractor Front Loaders
  • Compact Front End Loaders
  • Skid Loaders & Track Loaders
basis of net operating power
  • 20 – 40 hp
  • 40 – 80 hp
  • 80 – 120 hp
  • 120 – 160 hp
  • 160 hp
  • above
basis of types of bucket
  • bottom bucket
  • flat bottom bucket
  • backhoe bucket
  • demolition bucket
  • excavating buckets
  • others
end-use application
  • stone quarries
  • mining zones
  • construction sites
  • military & defense
  • public sectors
basis of geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global wheel loader market includes Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Deere & Company, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Limited, Komatsu Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Limited, and New Holland Construction.

