Electric Power Distribution Automation Market Revenue to Witness Steady Growth Through 2024

Electric Power Distribution Automation Market

Distribution Automation System refers to a set of intelligent processors, communication technologies and sensors the enables to coordinate and monitor the distribution assets of electric power. Electric power distribution automation system is important part of smart grid systems. Distribution automation system provides benefits of efficient and reliable operations within the grid.

The Electric power distribution automation market across the globe is expected to show a substantial growth with a double digit increase in CAGR by the year 2019. Some of the key factors driving the market are need for automation and intelligent systems in electric power distribution.

Some of the factors inhibiting the market growth are less technologies availability in electric power system and implementation of the system. The market is having opportunities in residential market and in geographies such as Asia Pacific including India, Australia and many more

Market Segmentation

basis of end users manufacturers

commercial

information technology

telecom and many others basis of technology communication

sensors

monitoring devices

advanced power electronic technologies and many more By geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of world.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, GE Corp., S&C Electric Co., Atlantic City Electric Co., including many others.

