Autonomous Mobile Robotics Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2016 – 2024

Autonomous Mobile Robotics Market

Autonomous mobile robots are robots designed for specific behavior and tasks and are designed to work in unpredictable environments. The principle activities of autonomous mobile robots include mapping, navigation, localization, perception, and locomotion. Robots are widely used for transportation, inspection, and surveillance activities among others. Autonomous mobile robots also play economic role in entertainment industry, military service, mining and metals, electronics and electrical sector, oil and gas, automotives, buildings and medical sector among others. Developing of mobile robots is continuously gaining importance.

Growing applications in industrial and technical sector are the major drivers of autonomous mobile robotics market. Low cost computing, advancement in sensors used for navigation and rising dependence on unmanned or military vehicles are the key factors contributing to the growth of autonomous mobile robotics market.

Autonomous mobile robots are still in nascent stage. Hence, autonomous mobile robotics market holds only fractional part of its potential market value. The major challenge lies in moving mobile robots from experimental practice to precise science. However, with technological advances, government funds, availability of sound platforms and growing application areas in future is expected to provide major opportunity for autonomous mobile robotics market.

Market Segmentation

Geographically North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

Key Players

The key players of autonomous mobile robotics market include Honeywell Aerospace, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Cobham Plc, Cassidian, BAE Systems Plc, AAI Corporation, Vecna Technologies, Kiva Systems LLC, Bluebotics SA and iRobot Corporation among others.

