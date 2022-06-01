Worldwide Demand For Newborn Screening Market Is Poised To Flourish At A CAGR Of 7.8% To Reach A Value Of Us$ 1.1 Billion By The End Of 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

Newborn Screening Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables), by Test Type (Dry Blood Spot Tests, Hearing Tests, CCHD Screening Tests), by Technology (Immunoassays & Enzymatic Screening Tests, Molecular Assays, Pulse Oximetry), by End User & Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global newborn screening market is likely to be valued at US$ 520 Million in FY 2022, up from US$ 480 Million in 2021.

During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 8.3%. From 2022 to 2032, the newborn screening market is poised to flourish at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach a value of US$ 1.1 Billion by the end of 2032.

Key Segments Covered in the Newborn Screening Industry Survey

  • Newborn Screening by Product :

    • Newborn Screening Instruments
      • Disorder Screening Instruments
        • Fully Automated Newborn Screening Instruments
        • Other Newborn Screening Instruments (Semi-automated Instruments, Shakers, Incubators, etc.)
      • Hearing Screening Instruments
        • Newborn Screening Accessories
        • Newborn Screening Devices
      • Pulse Oximeters
    • Newborn Screening Consumables
      • Newborn Screening Assay Kits & Reagents
      • Other Newborn Screening Consumables (Columns and Screening Cards)

  • Newborn Screening by Test Type :

    • Dry Blood Spot Newborn Screening Tests
    • Newborn Hearing Screening Tests
    • Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) Screening Tests

  • Newborn Screening by Technology :

    • Newborn Immunoassays & Enzymatic Screening Tests
    • Tandem Mass Spectrometry
    • Molecular Assays
    • Newborn Hearing Screening Technologies
    • Pulse Oximetry
    • Other Newborn Screening Technologies (Fluorescence, Gel Electrophoresis, etc.)

  • Newborn Screening by End User :

    • Newborn Screening at Clinical Laboratories
    • Newborn Screening at Hospitals

  • Newborn Screening by Region :

    • North America Newborn Screening Market
    • Latin America Newborn Screening Market
    • Europe Newborn Screening Market
    • Asia Pacific Newborn Screening Market
    • The Middle East & Africa Newborn Screening Market

