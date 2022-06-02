Kenneth Omoruyi Received the AICPA Outstanding Young CPA Award

Sugar Land, Texas, 2022-Jun-02 — /EPR Network/ — Mr. Kenneth Omoruyi received the honor of AICPA Outstanding Young CPA Award on 26/05/2022 for Young CPA Award over David Almonte, Favor lee, Dr Adrian L. Mayse, Kenneth Omoruyi, Alexandria Romero, Dr Sean Stein Smith.

About the Award: This award is given in the Honor of Maximo Mukelabai who was a talented young CPA & offered a remarkable contribution to the interest of the accounting profession. Eligibility: you must have the letter of recommendation authorized by our employer, state CPA society or organization representative, community service organization, or other professional relationship.

The annual award, now in its 11th year, recognizes CPAs under the age of 41 who have shown success in their professional practices and contributed significantly to the accounting profession. These awardees have shown great compassion and commitment to the profession through successful practices and contribution to the enthusiasm of the accounting profession. This is only the second time more than one CPA has been recognized.

“The price of greatness is responsibility.”

—Sir Winston Churchill

