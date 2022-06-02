Village Family Dental is offering $ 500 off on Clear Aligner

Duncanville, Texas, 2022-Jun-02 — /EPR Network/ — Village Family Dental is now providing $500 off on clear aligners. The limited period offer is suitable for those eager to choose clear aligners for straightening their misaligned teeth. If you have a crooked tooth or misaligned teeth, then you can give a call to the best dentist in Duncanville, Texas, to save big on clear aligners. The Duncanville dentist carries years of experience in providing top-notch dental services for the patients who walk into their dental office. The dentist Duncanville will perform a thorough dental examination to determine whether clear aligners are suitable for you or not.

Clear aligners are far better compared to traditional metal braces. It delivers results within a short period compared to traditional braces. It is also less noticeable by others. Its hard-to-notice characteristics make it a preferred choice compared to the easily visible metal brackets and wires of the traditional braces. Thus the person need not feel embarrassed about the metal brackets and wires getting noticed by others while talking or smiling.

The cosmetic dentist Duncanville creates a series of aligners for the patient that represents progressive movements of one’s teeth. The aligner applies the pressure to the tooth to move it in the desired direction. Thus it involves only less pain. The aligners need to be used by the patient for two weeks. Once the period ends, a new set of clear aligners will be provided to the patient by the orthodontist. The patient must wear clear aligners for at least 20 hours a day.

One of the key benefits of clear aligners by Village Family Dental includes its easily removable characteristics. A person can remove the clear aligners while brushing their teeth or eating meals. The clear aligners can also be removed while going on special occasions such as weddings. Minor misalignment of teeth can be corrected within six months. Thus a person need not worry about food getting stuck between the metal braces or wires falling off, poking, and hurting the cheek. Those looking to correct their misaligned teeth and save big should choose the clear aligners from Village Family Dental to receive an instant $500 off.

To know more about this month’s offer interested people can schedule an appointment by giving them a call or visiting us at:

Village Family Dental – Dentist in Dallas, Duncanville

4041 W Wheatland Rd, #202 Dallas, TX 75237, United States

+1 214-643-8146

https://dentistinduncanville.com/