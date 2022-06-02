Mary Mart Provides the Best Customer Service

Tacoma, Washington, 2022-Jun-02 — /EPR Network/ — Mary Mart is pleased to continually offer the best customer service in town, giving their customers access to high-quality cannabis products at affordable prices; striving to meet every customer’s unique needs.

At Mary Mart customers will find a vast selection of cannabis in various forms. They carry high-quality cannabis options in the form of flower, vape cartridges, tinctures, concentrates, edibles and more! If customers can’t find the products they want in the store, the team is dedicated to finding a product they carry that is comparable and also inform the purchasing agent to look into said product to see if it is viable to start carrying on their shelves. The team at Mary Mart provides the highest level of customer service to ensure complete customer satisfaction.

All cannabis products offered at the Mary Mart dispensary are made from premium cannabis producers and are vetted before making it to Mary Mart’s shelves. They have products at all price points, allowing every customer to find something to satisfy their needs at a price they can afford. The friendly Mary Mart staff, coupled with the uplifting shop environment, welcomes their customers back time and again to purchase their preferred cannabis products at the customers’ preferred store.

Anyone interested in learning about the cannabis products offered and their level of customer service can find more by visiting the Mary Mart website or by calling 1-253-507-4735.

About Mary Mart: Mary Mart is a full-service cannabis retailer and medically endorsed dispensary. They offer cannabis in various forms, including flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, tinctures, topicals, concentrates and more. They strive to offer the highest quality cannabis products starting at the most affordable prices. They believe in providing the best customer services to keep their customers coming back!

Press Release Contact :

Company: Mary Mart

Address: 3002 6th Ave

City: Tacoma

State: WA

Zip code: 98406

Telephone number: 1-253-507-4735