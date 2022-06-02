Tokyo, Japan, 2022-Jun-02 — /EPR Network/ — National Cancer Center Japan and GenScript ProBio Enter Research Collaboration Agreement for a Plasmid Lentiviral Vector CMC development. 7 February 2022 National Cancer Center Japan (“NCC”) a national organization that is an important hub for research and treatment of cancer established on the 7th of February in Japan, GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548. HK), a world leader in technology and a service provider in research and development in the field of life sciences, as well as manufacture and GenScript ProBio, a leading CDMO in biologics and gene cell therapy segment of GenScript Biotech, today announced the signing of an agreement to begin an initiative that will involve plasmid & lentiviral vector CMC development.

The initiative was launched by the National Cancer Center Research Institute. In the terms of this agreement, National Cancer Center and GenScript Biotech will collaborate on the CMC research project to develop CAR-T plasmid and the lentiviral vector to treat cancer to achieve FDA recognition in Investigational New Drug (IND) applications. The research will be conducted and completed in the GenScript ProBio’s facilities. GenScript ProBio meets the requirements for the production of the critical material for IND that is used for clinical studies. In the course of the research, each party will draw on their respective expertise, such as GenScript ProBio’s GMP manufacturing facilities as well as the National Cancer Center’s extensive understanding of research in the field of cancer.

GenScript ProBio has established the largest commercial cGMP plasmid manufacturing plant in China It is also among the only Antibody CDMO enterprises in China with an entirely separate facility for the production of viral vectors and plasmids and the first manufacturing platform using cGMP to offer an in vitro transcript (IVT) template plasmids that are linearized for mRNA vaccines. Utilizing its worldwide information and presentations, GenScript ProBio not only has helped a variety of mRNA vaccine companies in obtaining clinical approvals from China’s NMPA and NMPA but also assisted the mRNA vaccine projects from South Korea and the United States customers obtain clinical approvals from KFDA for South Korea and PMDA in Japan with success.

In addition to retaining a leading place in the field of plasmids, GenScript ProBio has also continuously enhanced its capabilities in the area of viral vectors. GenScript ProBio has a stable and high-yielding viral vector platform that is one of the very first vectors lentiviral CDMO and the top AAV vendor in China. GenScript ProBio owns its own suspension cell line for lentiviral vectors called “PowerSTM-293T” which has more advantages in terms of quality and durability of the lentiviral vector than the most commonly used cell line on the market in the present.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the National Cancer Center Japan to speed up its plasmid & lentiviral vector CMC development program,” said Dr Brian Min, CEO of GenScript ProBio. “We believe that our top-quality manufacturing of plasmids and viral vectors platform, as well as our extensive experience in the gene and cell therapy fields, in conjunction with the joint efforts by our partners will help bring this promising therapy for cells to market faster and will benefit many more patients.”

“GenScript Japan has established and has served Japanese customers using our exclusive gene synthesis technology as well as other life science research and applications over the last 10 years and now, we are bringing our latest biologics CDMO platform, as well as other innovative technologies to the Japan market. GenScript group is committed to helping more Japanese researchers and scientists such as National Cancer Center Japan to provide their cutting-edge treatments to patients while also speeding the growth of the Japan pharmaceutical industry with our integrated services,” said Dr. Alex Liu, Head of GenScript Japan.

National Cancer Center Japan

The National Cancer Center was founded in 1962 as a nationwide institution designed to serve as a hub for research and treatment for cancer. Since its founding as an institution serving as the centre of research and development to aid in cancer treatments and research, the Center has been a leader in the most cutting-edge research in understanding the pathophysiology of cancer as well as developing treatment options based on it by integrating the knowledge and expertise accumulated by specialists in the National Cancer Center Research Institute and it’s National Cancer Center Hospital (Tsukiji campus) and the National Cancer Center Hospital East (Kashiwa campus). In addition, the number of clinical trials conducted is one of the highest in Japan, and also both the Hospital and the East Hospital have been accredited as a “clinical research core hospitals” under the Medical Care Act, since then leading world-class clinical research such as Phase I trials and investigator-initiated trials, contributing to the establishment of new standard treatments.

Particularly, at the moment the Center is actively enhancing its clinical and research systems to address the unmet medical need by creating a framework built on genomic data to offer individualized treatment, systemized preventive medical treatment for patients and advocacy for policies. The Center is currently working with industry, academic research institutions as well as universities.