EMP Trust Expands Leadership Team to Help Accelerate Growth

“The possibilities at EMP Trust HR are tremendous,” Manoj stated. “Our product portfolio is unrivaled with deep functionality across employee onboarding and core HR. Our team has some incredibly exciting plans for the future that will help us better serve our market.” I’m ecstatic to be a part of the next phase of EMP Trust’s growth.”

Manoj Tiwari brings a lot of experience in marketing and growth strategy development in the technology and consumer sectors to EMP Trust HR. Manoj comes from Berkshire Associates, where he worked with large and Fortune 500 companies to develop solutions for affirmative action and talent acquisition, as well as launching new products and technologies.

This development comes at a time when EMP Trust HR is on a roll. “As we begin our next phase of rapid expansion, we are thrilled to have Manoj as part of our core leadership team.” We look forward to growing our customer base and further innovating with their leadership and expertise to enable organizations to function more efficiently and conveniently than ever before,” stated Ruby Joseph, Director of EMP Trust HR.

About EMP Trust HR:

EMP Trust is one of the fastest-growing SaaS platforms providing Human resource solutions for Hiring, Employee Onboarding, and Talent Management Software with over 650+ Enterprise and Large customers and supports employee onboarding across 42+ countries. They offer a comprehensive employee onboarding solution that can incorporate all HR required documents to be fully electronic; including Electronic Form I-9, Federal, State, City, and company-specific forms with an electronic signature capability. To learn more about EMP Trust HR please visit: https://www.emptrust.com

