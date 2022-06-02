X-BATT® perfects revolutionary technology for recycling lithium-ion batteries from EVs

ORLANDO, FL, 2022-Jun-02 — /EPR Network/ — Backed by power…and now a patent, X-BATT has the energy needed to continue innovative work in reusing and recycling lithium-ion batteries.

X-BATT® an affiliate of X-MAT® an advanced materials technology company, has recently been granted a U.S. Patent (US 11,335,962 B2). This is one of several issued patents that support their innovative technologies.

“What we are doing with recycled electric vehicle batteries is unique and revolutionary and the patent proves it,” said Bill Easter, CEO of X-BATT® & X-MAT®.

The granted patent covers several important technologies that incorporate recycled or contaminated materials from electric vehicle or consumer electronic lithium-ion batteries into high-performance anode composites that can be reintegrated back into the supply chain. This includes graphite and other materials that have reached end of life or come from production scrap generated from the battery manufacturing process.

X-BATT® has been able to successfully utilize this patented technology across various contaminated materials and with the help of the Battery Innovation Center in Newberry, IN have been able to demonstrate and validate significant performance improvements in Single Layer Pouch Cells.

“The granting of this patent is an important milestone for X-BATT®. We have invested heavily in growing our IP portfolio and the development of this material science breakthrough over the last couple of years,” Easter said. “I expect that we will be able to use this technology to make a lasting impact across the lithium-ion battery industry especially as the demand for electric vehicles continues to grow.”

Each year, demand for lithium-ion batteries is expected to grow by 25 percent resulting in 14x growth by 2030. X-BATT® revolutionary discovery can help meet this demand in an eco-friendlier way. Through recycling, this technology could also lead to a domestic source for anode material, helping the United States reduce reliance on foreign countries for the critical materials necessary to support the increased demand for electrification.

About X-BATT®:

Established in 2019, X-BATT® focuses on leveraging its patented technology for high-capacity, low-cost, scalable lithium-ion battery components and provides customized, cutting-edge solutions that will allow the renewable energy future to be fully realized.

www.x-battinc.com

About X-MAT®:

X-MAT®, the Advanced Materials Division of Semplastics, launched in 2013. X-MAT® developed a revolutionary, high-performance material that combines some of the best properties of metals (electrical conductivity), engineering plastics (lightweight) and ceramics (high operating temperature). X-MAT® has had several partnerships including work with NASA, Space Florida and the NETL. X-MAT®’s game-changing material has various current applications including fireproof roof tiles, lightweight space mirrors, battery electrodes and 3D printed ceramics. X-MAT® technology can be custom-engineered to fit many specifications and has unlimited potential market applications.

www.x-materials.com

About The Battery Innovation Center (BIC):

The Battery Innovation Center (BIC) is a public-private partnership (P3) nonprofit organization located in south-west central Indiana. It is home to a world-class, state-of-the-art, 40,000 sq. ft. facility with advanced capability for next-generation battery research, new product development, low-volume battery cell fabrication, industry leading electrochemical/EHS testing, and accredited training. The BIC focuses on the rapid commercialization of safe, reliable, lower cost, and lighter-weight energy storage systems alongside partners from industry (Startups to OEMs), DoD/DoE, and Academia.

https://bicindiana.com/