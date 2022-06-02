Global Sales Of Payment Gateway Has Slated To Accelerate At A CAGR Of 21% By 2032|Fact.MR Study

Payment Gateway Market Analysis By Type (Non-hosted, Hosted), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By End-use and By Region – Global Forecast 2022 to 2032

The global market for payment gateway is expected to hold a value of US$ 26 Bn in 2022 and secure US$ 189 Bn by 2032. The industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Payment Gateway Market Survey Report:

  • Verifone Holdings, Inc.
  • Authorize.Net
  • Bitpay, Inc.
  • Amazon Payments Inc.
  • Braintree
  • Wepay, Inc.
  • PayU Group
  • Stripe
  • Adyen
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Global Payment Gateway Market

  • By Enterprise Size :

    • Small & Medium Enterprises
    • Large Enterprises

  • By Based on End-Use :

    • Media & Entertainment
    • Travel & Hospitality
    • Retail & E-commerce
    • BFSI
    • Others

  • By Type :

    • Non-hosted
    • Hosted

