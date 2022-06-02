Worldwide Demand For Zeolite Is Poised To Grow Sluggishly At A CAGR Of 5% By 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

The zeolite market has garnered a market value of US$ 11.65 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 5% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 18.98 Bn.

BASF

Albemarle Corporation

Blue Pacific Minerals

Clariant AG

CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH

Gordes Zeolite

GCMIL

KMI Zeolite

ROTA MINING CORPORATION

Zeolyst International

By Product : Natural Zeolite Synthetic Zeolite

By Application : Zeolite as Catalysts Zeolite as Adsorbents Zeolite as Detergent Builders Zeolite as Cement Zeolite as Animal Feed Zeolite for Other Applications



