Worldwide Demand For Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Is Poised To Grow Sluggishly At A CAGR Of 20.2% By 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Analysis by Indication (Degenerative Sacroiliitis, Sacral Disruption, Trauma), by Treatment Type (Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Surgery, Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Injections, RF Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Ablation), by End User & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

The global sacroiliac joint fusion market size is estimated at US$ 620 Mn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 3,900 Mn by 2032. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Prominent Key players of the Sacroiliac Joint Fusion market survey report:

  • SI-BONE Inc.
  • PainTEQ
  • CornerLoc
  • SIGNUS Medizintechnik GmbH
  • Globus Medical
  • Orthofix Medical Inc.
  • Life Spine Inc.
  • Camber Spine Technologies LLC
  • CoreLink Surgical
  • Xtant Medical
  • Surgalign Spine Technologies Inc.
  • Medtronic Plc.

Key Segments Covered in the Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Report

  • By Indication :

    • Joint Fusion for Degenerative Sacroiliitis
    • Joint Fusion for Sacral Disruption
    • Sacroiliac Joint Fusion for Trauma

  • By Treatment Type :

    • Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Surgery
      • Surgery Type
        • Minimally Invasive Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Surgery
        • Open Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Surgery
      • Approach
        • Dorsal Sacroiliac Joint Fusion
        • Anterior Sacroiliac Joint Fusion
      • Product
        • Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Implants
        • Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Accessories
    • Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Injections
      • Diagnosis
      • Treatment
    • RF Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Ablation

  • By End User :

    • Sacroiliac Joint Fusion in Hospitals
    • Sacroiliac Joint Fusion in Ambulatory Surgical Centers
    • Sacroiliac Joint Fusion for Other End Users (Specialty Centers and Research & Academic Institutes)

Full Access of this Report Is Available at:

Read Our Latest Article on Healthcare Domain 

https://www.factmr.com/article/124/latest-trends-in-the-healthcare-industry-how-has-it-transformed-businesses

