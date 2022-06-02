Worldwide Demand For IoT Microcontroller Is Poised To Grow Sluggishly At A CAGR Of 8.7% By 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

IoT Microcontroller Market Analysis by Product (8 Bit, 16 Bit, 32 Bit IoT Microcontroller), by Application (Industrial Automation, Smart Homes, Consumer Electronics), by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global IoT microcontroller market was valued at US$ 4.6 Bn in 2021, and is expected to surge at a Y-o-Y rate of 8.7% to reach US$ 5 Bn in 2022. Furthermore, the industry is slated to flourish 3.4x until 2032, expected to reach US$ 17 Bn in value terms.

Prominent Key Players Of The IoT Microcontroller Market Survey Report:

  • Broadcom
  • Espressif Systems (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
  • Holtek Semiconductor Inc.
  • Infineon Technologies
  • Microchip Technology Inc.
  • Nuvoton Technology Corporation
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Silicon Laboratories
  • ST Microelectronics
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated
  • Renesas Electronics Corporation

Key Segments Covered in the IoT Microcontroller Market Study

  • By Product :

    • 8 Bit IoT Microcontroller
    • 16 Bit IoT Microcontroller
    • 32 Bit IoT Microcontroller

  • By Application :

    • IoT Microcontroller for Industrial Automation
    • IoT Microcontroller for Smart Homes
    • IoT Microcontroller for Consumer Electronics
      • Smartphones
      • Wearables
      • Others
    • IoT Microcontroller for Other Applications

