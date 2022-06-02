Worldwide Demand For Building Information Modeling Is Poised To Grow Sluggishly At A CAGR Of 9.5% By 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

The building information modeling (BIM) extraction software industry reached US$ 140.9 Million in FY2021, and is likely to register a Y-o-Y increase of over 10% in 2022, expected to be valued at US$ 155.1 Million. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, the market is forecast to grow at a 9.5% value CAGR, reaching US$ 384.3 Million.

Prominent Key Players Of The Building Information Modeling Market Survey Report:

Assemble Systems

Autodesk Inc.

AVEVA Group Plc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

ClearEdge3D

FARO Technologies

Geo-Plus VisionLidar

GEXCEL

Innovaya

Leica

Microsoft Corporation

Nemetschek Group

PointCab GmbH

Key Segments Covered in the BIM Extraction Software Market Report

BIM Extraction Software by Software Type : On-Premise BIM Extraction Software Cloud-Based BIM Extraction Software

BIM Extraction Software by End Use Industry : BIM Extraction Software for Water & Waste Water BIM Extraction Software for Rail Transport & Aviation BIM Extraction Software for Energy Generation Facilities BIM Extraction Software for Roads, Bridges & Highways BIM Extraction Software for Houses & Apartments BIM Extraction Software for Factories & Warehouses BIM Extraction Software for Education Institutes & Commercial Spaces BIM Extraction Software for Government Buildings BIM Extraction Software for Dams & Others

BIM Extraction Software by Region : North America BIM Extraction Software Market Europe BIM Extraction Software Market Asia Pacific BIM Extraction Software Market Middle East & Africa BIM Extraction Software Market South America BIM Extraction Software Market



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

