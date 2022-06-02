Worldwide Demand For Application Transformation Has Estimated To Expand Its Roots And Thrive At An Average CAGR Of 10% By 2032 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Application Transformation Market Analysis by Service (Application Portfolio Assessment, Cloud Application Migration, Application Re-Platforming, Application Integration, UI Application Modernization), by Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), by Vertical & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

The global application transformation market was valued at US$ 12.1 Billion in 2021, and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 11.6% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 13.5 Billion. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 10% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 34.9 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

Prominent Key players of the Application Transformation market survey report:

  • Atos
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Fujitsu Limited
  • HCL Technologies
  • Cognizant
  • Unisys Corporation
  • Accenture Plc.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
  • Asysco Software B.V

Key Segments Covered in the Application Transformation Industry Report

  • Application Transformation by Organization Size

    • Application Transformation for SMEs
    • Application Transformation for Large Enterprises

  • Application Transformation by Vertical

    • Application Transformation for Retail
    • Application Transformation for BFSI
    • Application Transformation for Healthcare
    • Application Transformation for IT & Telecom
    • Application Transformation for Government
    • Application Transformation for Manufacturing
    • Application Transformation for Other Verticals

  • Application Transformation by Service

    • Application Portfolio Assessment
    • Cloud Application Migration
    • Application Re-Platforming
    • Application Integration
    • UI Application Modernization
    • Post Modernization Application Transformation

  • Application Transformation by Region

    • North America Application Transformation Market
    • Latin America Application Transformation Market
    • Europe Application Transformation Market
    • Asia Pacific Application Transformation Market
    • Middle East & Africa Application Transformation Market

