Worldwide Demand For AI And Automation Is Projected To Reach USD 182 Bn, Exhibiting A 22.8% CAGR During 2022-2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

AI and Automation in Banking Market Analysis by Component ( Services, Hardware, Software), by Technology (Deep Learning & Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision), by Application, by Solution & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

The global AI and automation banking market was valued at USD 16.5 Bn in 2021. The trade is likely to reach USD 23.3 Bn in 2022. Due to improvements in data collection technology among financial institutions, the demand for AI and automation has surged significantly. The global AI and automation market is projected to reach USD 182 Bn, exhibiting a 22.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Prominent Key Players Of The AI and Automation in Banking Market Survey Report:

  • Amazon Web Services Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Google LLC
  • Intel Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation

Key Segments Covered in the AI and Automation in Baking Industry Report

  • By Component

    • AI and Automation in Banking Services
    • AI and Automation in Banking Hardware
    • AI and Automation in Banking Software

  • By Technology

    • Deep Learning & Machine Learning AI and Automation in Banking
    • Natural Language Processing AI and Automation in Banking
    • Computer Vision AI and Automation in Banking
    • Others AI and Automation in Banking Technologies

  • By Application

    • AI and Automation in Banking for Customer Service
    • AI and Automation in Banking for Back Office
    • AI and Automation in Banking for Financial Advisory
    • AI and Automation in Banking for Compliance and Security
    • AI and Automation in Banking for Risk Management
    • AI and Automation in Banking for Other Applications

  • By Solution

    • AI and Automation in Banking Customer Service Analytics
    • AI and Automation in Banking Data Analytics & Visualization
    • AI and Automation in Banking Fraud Detection
    • AI and Automation in Banking Customer Relationship Management
    • Other AI and Automation in Banking Solutions

  • By Region

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Middle East & Africa
    • Latin America

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the AI and Automation in Banking Market report provide to the readers?

  • AI and Automation in Banking fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each AI and Automation in Banking player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of AI and Automation in Banking in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global AI and Automation in Banking.

The report covers following AI and Automation in Banking Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the AI and Automation in Banking market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in AI and Automation in Banking
  • Latest industry Analysis on AI and Automation in Banking Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of AI and Automation in Banking Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing AI and Automation in Banking demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of AI and Automation in Banking major players
  • AI and Automation in Banking Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • AI and Automation in Banking demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the AI and Automation in Banking Market report include:

  • How the market for AI and Automation in Banking has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global AI and Automation in Banking on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the AI and Automation in Banking?
  • Why the consumption of AI and Automation in Banking highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

