Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Overview, Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Industry Overview

The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market was valued at USD 281.1 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The key driver of the market is the rising incidence of cardiopulmonary diseases and respiratory failures. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an individual dies every 37 seconds from cardiovascular disease in the U.S. Furthermore, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) was among the leading cause of death in the U.S in 2018. The increasing adoption rate of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) has stimulated technological advancement in these systems. The advancement includes the introduction of hollow pumps, oxygenators, and heparin coated cannula used in various applications in surgeries.

The increasing number of hospitals offering ECMO services and the rising number of awareness programs are some of the factors boosting the market growth. According to the Federal Agency of Health Research and Quality, there were 6890 ECMO procedures were performed in the U.S in 2014. Thereafter, the adoption of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine ECMO machines in hospitals has increased significantly. According to the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO), the number of hospitals offering ECMO services reached 264 in 2019 up from 108 in 2008.

ECMO devices are being used in the treatment of serious COVID-19 patients. However, other applications of these devices, including heart procedures showed a sharp decline in 2020. Increasing awareness about ECMO procedures and technological advancement is further propelling the market growth. Many government organizations aimed to create awareness about ECMO Procedures. Initiatives such as Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) aim at creating awareness about COPD along with its treatment, which includes the usage of ECMO devices.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption rate of ECMO machines is catalyzing technological advancement in these systems. The latest advancement includes oxygenators, hollow pumps, and heparin-coated cannula used for various applications in surgeries. In addition, recently developed ECMO machines are smaller in size, thus increasing their portability and applications. Portable adaptors and compact ECMO machine circuits have also been developed which help in the transportation of critically ill patients.

The increasing geriatric population coupled with the increasing incidence of coronary heart disease is boosting the adoption of ECMO machines. Coronary heart disease is strongly associated with age and is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. According to United Nations, the number of people aged 80 years, or more is projected to reach 426 million by 2050 from 143 million in 2019 globally. However, complications associated with ECMO machines such as infections, technical failure, bleeding, and high cost of treatment may hinder the market.

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market based on component, modality, application, patient type, and region:

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Pumps Oxygenator Controllers Cannula Accessories

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Veno-Arterial Veno-Venous Arterio-Venous

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Neonates Pediatric Adult

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Respiratory Neonates Pediatric Adult Cardiac Neonates Pediatric Adult ECPR Neonates Pediatric Adult Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

February 2020: Fresenius Medical care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) received US FDA clearance Novalung, a heart and lung support system for the treatment of acute respiratory or cardiopulmonary failure

February 2016: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation launched CAPIOX FX advance oxygenator. This device comprises advanced features, such as increased blood flow rate with a 3,000 ml reservoir and enhanced flow dynamics.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market include

Medtronic plc

Sorin Group

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG

Medos Medizintechnik AG

Nipro Medical Corporation

Microport Scientific Corporation

