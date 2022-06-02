Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Research by Top Companies, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Industry Overview

The global antisense & RNAi therapeutics market size was estimated at USD 1.09 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Antisense technology provides the opportunity to manipulate the gene expression, and this is being considered as an effective treatment for various diseases. This opportunity is being cashed on by the companies and investing in R&D in this sector.

The possibility of studying gene function for disease management by regulating the gene expression by the malfunctioning gene, R&D carried out with respect to the treatment of uncommon neurodegenerative diseases, such as hereditary ATTR amyloidosis, are some of the other factors anticipated to drive the market.

Antisense and RNAi therapeutics enable specific and highly effective gene silencing, based on this factor, a fair number of gene silencing drugs are in the late-stage of development. The market is expected to grow in the forecast period owing to a number of companies that are into the development of molecules based on antisense technology.

Collaboration activities between the pharmaceutical companies and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) working on drug delivery are expected to have a positive impact on the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market growth. However, overcoming the challenges like unpredictable activity from the molecules and other delivery-related complications would prove to be the market changing development of antisense therapeutics.

In January 2016, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (previously Isis Pharmaceuticals) initiated a Phase-I study of ISIS-HBV-L Rx in collaboration with GSK Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of Hepatitis’s B viral infection. Another collaboration by Ionis pharmaceuticals with Akcea Therapeutics has led to the approval of the world’s first antisense-based molecule “Tegsdi” by the FDA and the European Commission in 2018.

However, there are many challenges associated with emerging antisense technology (and RNAi). One of the prominent bottlenecks is the drug delivery to the intended site. Drug delivery to the nervous tissues is one of the problems as the drug has to pass the blood-brain barrier. Companies are coming up with solutions to overcome these challenges.

The toxic effects caused is another challenge for the use of this technology. Determining the right dosage and vector for drug delivery of an antisense molecule is one of the most important steps to ensure safe administration. Companies have also faced rejections from the regulatory bodies. For instance, Akcea’s Waylivra, an antisense molecule to treat familial chylomicronemia syndrome was rejected by the FDA. These factors would push companies to develop better vectors, delivery solutions, and compositions.

Gene Expression Market – The global gene expression market size was valued at USD 9.07 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.96% from 2021 to 2028.

Biopharmaceutical CMO And CRO Market – The global biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market size was valued at USD 29.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% over the forecast period.

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global antisense & RNAi therapeutics market on the basis of technology, application, route of administration, and region:

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

RNA Interference siRNA miRNA

Antisense RNA

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)

Respiratory Disorders

Renal Diseases

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Genetic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Other

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Pulmonary Delivery

Intravenous Injections

Intra-dermal Injections

Intraperitoneal Injections

Topical Delivery

Other Delivery Methods

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Market Share Insights

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global antisense & RNAi therapeutics market include

GSK

Sanofi-Genzyme

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Marina Biosciences

Benitec Biopharma

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Quark Pharmaceuticals

