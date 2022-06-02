Glycomics Market Share, Key Players, Research, Capacity, Production and Forecast 2026

Glycomics Industry Overview

The global glycomics market size was estimated at USD 822.5 million in 2018. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period. Technological advancements are expected to drive the market.

Rising investments in research by various government bodies and development of novel drugs by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are other major contributing factors. In addition, rising focus on glycomics and proteomics research studies is anticipated to propel market expansion in near future.

Rising investments from governments and organizations have enabled academic researchers to develop new glycomics and glycobiology tools. This factor is anticipated to drive the field of glycoscience, thereby driving the overall market. In glycoproteomics, there is a need for advanced analytical methods for studying pathogen and human glycobiology in disease and health.

Hence, there has been a rise in biomedical and proteomics research, leading to the growth of this market. Technological advancements have also contributed to the increased demand for glycomics instruments. Procedures like protein characterizations are evolving into advanced technologies, such as High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Mass Spectrometry (MS), and Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) in chemical and biochemical research. These advanced techniques provide rapid and high-sensitivity results.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are growing with increasing R&D activities, which include glycomics research. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific invested around USD 888 million in R&D in 2017. Agilent Technologies spent USD 339 million on R&D in 2017. Moreover, small-scale pharmaceutical companies are also spending more on R&D. This factor is anticipated to accelerate market growth in the years to come.

Glycomics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global glycomics market on the basis of product type and region:

Glycomics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) Enzymes Glycosidases Neuraminidases Glycosyltransferases Sialyltransferases Others Kits Glycan Labeling Kits Glycan Purification Kits Glycan Release Kits Others Reagents Glycoproteins Monosaccharides Oligosaccharides Others Instruments Mass Spectrometers HPLC MALDI-TOF Array Systems Others



Glycomics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) Drug Discovery & Development Diagnostics Others



Glycomics End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) Academic & Research Institutes Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies CROs



Glycomics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Market Share Insights

February 2018 : Merck KGaA invested 40 million Euros to enhance their distribution and manufacturing services in the Asian region.

Merck KGaA invested 40 million Euros to enhance their distribution and manufacturing services in the Asian region. July 2018: Agilent Technologies completed the acquisition of ULTRA Scientific Assets, a company engaged in distribution of certified chemical materials and standards. This acquisition was aimed at providing the company with life sciences solutions, creating a wider consumer base.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global glycomics market include

Danaher

ProZyme

Shimadzu Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Bruker

Merck KGaA

Takara Bio, Inc.

New England Biolabs

ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc.

Waters Corporation

