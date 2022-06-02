POC Diagnostics & Testing Market Growth Analysis, Business Demand And Opportunities To 2030

Point Of Care Diagnostics & Testing Industry Overview

The global point of care diagnostics market size was valued at USD 37.03 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The market is set to gain momentum in the coming years on account of the increase in funding from multiple sources, the rising prevalence of target diseases, and the need to address the recent outbreak of coronavirus. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had an enormous impact on the global industry in 2021 and the COVID-19 effect is anticipated to reflect in the projected tenure. For instance, in September 2021, the South Korean Department of Defense awarded USD 626 million to Celltrion as a part of the procurement contract for DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test.

However, the pandemic disrupted the supply chain and restricted the manufacturers to receive substantial raw material from across borders. An increase in funding by multiple sources, including the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), the NIH, and private foundations like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is expected to drive the POCT market. For instance, Grand Challenges Canada and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have launched a joint initiative for POC diagnostics. These organizations are involved in the development and integration of different diagnostic components into interoperable POC platforms with a “plug-and-play” characteristic feature and the capability of running diverse tests from various developers. Research is carried out to incorporate each test on a common platform with a single interface, enabling analysis of different sample specimens, with various approaches for analysis.

The integration of digital technologies is expected to exhibit a powerful impact on the expansion of POC solutions in limited resource settings. Increasing usage of telehealth as new normal is a critical go-to-market strategy for POCT players. As per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 95% of health centers in the U.S. provided telehealth services during the pandemic. Therefore, the expansion of remote patient monitoring systems such as PixCell Medical, a POC technology for CBC tests, is expected to positively impact the market growth.

The increasing importance of POC diagnostics in environmental monitoring and public health also demands the integration of technologies that facilitate easy networking, further making it convenient for healthcare professionals to interpret test results accurately. Companies are developing affordable POC with high specificity and sensitivity. For instance, in March 2022, Everything Genetic received approval from the U.K. regulatory bodies for selling COVID-19 Antigen Tests in the U.K. market. The company sells lateral flow devices at GBP 2 for single kits, this is expected to surge the POC diagnostics market growth, especially in developing economies.

POC Diagnostics & Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global point of care diagnostics & testing market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

POC Diagnostics & Testing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Glucose Testing

Hb1Ac Testing

Coagulation

Fertility

Infectious Diseases HIV Clostridium Difficile HBV Pneumonia or Streptococcus Associated Infections Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) HPV Influenza/Flu HCV MRSA TB and Drug-Resistant TB HSV COVID-19 Other Infectious Diseases

Cardiac Markers

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone

Hematology

Primary Care Systems

Decentralized Clinical Chemistry

Feces

Lipid Testing

Cancer Marker

Blood Gas/Electrolytes

Ambulatory Chemistry

Drug Abuse Testing

Urinalysis

POC Diagnostics & Testing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Clinics Pharmacy & Retail Clinics Physician Office Urgent Care Clinics Non-practice Clinics

Hospitals

Home

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Laboratory

POC Diagnostics & Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

March 2020 : Nova Biomedical launched Stat EMS Basic blood testing system to be used in emergency and ambulance care in CE regulated countries.

Nova Biomedical launched Stat EMS Basic blood testing system to be used in emergency and ambulance care in CE regulated countries. January 2020: Roche Diagnostics updated its collaboration with Inotrem S.A. to develop a rapid blood test for septic shock. The collaboration is targeted toward designing a companion diagnostic test to measure sTREM-1 levels in the bloodstream.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global point of care diagnostics & testing market include

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen

Danaher Corp.

Becton Dickinson (BD)

Biomerieux SA

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthcare AG

Zoetis, Inc.

Instrumentation Laboratory

Nova Biomedical

Trividia Health, Inc.

Quidel Corp.

Trinity Biotech

Sekisui Diagnostics

Orasure Technologies, Inc.

Nipro Corp.

Spectral Medical, Inc.

