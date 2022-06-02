The Lucas Group Joins Forces with HomeLight to Help Brentwood Agents and Clients Compete and Win

BRENTWOOD, CA, 2022-Jun-02 — /EPR Network/ — The Lucas Group , a Brentwood-based brokerage dedicated to helping clients find the home of their dreams, announced today that they are officially powered by HomeLight , the real estate technology platform powering the nation’s best agents. As a HomeLight certified team, The Lucas Group is able to access cutting-edge technology, exclusive lending products, and additional support to help their clients achieve their dreams of homeownership.

Top real estate agents across the country rely on HomeLight’s innovative technology to help them compete and win — and ultimately help their clients transact with power, speed, and certainty. The Lucas Group will be integrating HomeLight’s flagship products to its brokerage in order to help them succeed both on and off HomeLight’s platform, such as:

HomeLight Cash Offer®: HomeLight Cash Offer gives top agents and their clients the ability to make an all-cash offer on their next home, even if they need a mortgage. HomeLight approves both the client and the home they are looking to buy through our mortgage product, HomeLight Home Loans, and are fully underwritten within 24 hours of application. With HomeLight Cash Offer, there are no program fees, depending on the closing timeline. Offers powered by HomeLight Cash Offer are three times more likely to win versus traditional offers.

HomeLight Trade-In®: ​​HomeLight Trade-In gives top agents and their clients the ability to buy and sell at the same time, while still capturing the full market value of their home. HomeLight purchases the individual's home — typically for 90% of the home's expected value — which frees up their equity when they need it before going through a full listing process. HomeLight then lists and sells the home on the market with the agent. If the home sells for more than HomeLight's purchase price, the company pays the client the difference, less a small program fee.

HomeLight Simple Sale®: HomeLight Simple Sale allows homeowners to sell their homes quickly, without the hassle of paying for repairs, prepping for listings, or dealing with showings. Homes sold through HomeLight Simple Sale can close in as little as ten days.

The Lucas Group prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service by listening to clients needs and tailoring each real estate journey to fit each unique buyer or seller. The team is focused on continuing to build strong relationships with clients and adopting the latest technology and solutions to make each real estate transaction as stress-free and easy as possible.

“HomeLight’s mission to make every agent and client’s experience as simple, certain, and satisfying as possible resonates with our team at The Lucas Group,” said Sandra Lucas, Owner & Broker of The Lucas Group. “We believe in investing in our agents, and equipping them with the best technology to help them and their clients compete and win. The market is moving at a record pace, and we want to make sure our local Brentwood community has all of the resources they need to move into the home of their dreams.”

About The Lucas Group

The Lucas Group offers the services of the top real estate agents in Brentwood. Established by Sandra Lucas in 2005, the company has sold over $200 million in lifetime sales and has a 100% client satisfaction rate. The agency offers a brand-new real estate experience for clients.

About HomeLight

HomeLight is building the future of real estate — today. Our vision is a world where every real estate transaction is simple, certain, and satisfying for all.

The best real estate agents are powered by HomeLight’s platform to compete and win. Together, we deliver better outcomes to their clients during every step of the real estate journey. Our technology makes it easier to buy and sell homes, whether that’s enabling an all-cash offer, unlocking liquidity of an existing home to buy a new one, finding a top agent, or creating certainty through a modern closing process. Each year, HomeLight facilitates billions of dollars of residential real estate business on its platform for thousands of agents.

Founded in 2012, HomeLight is a privately held company with offices in Scottsdale, San Francisco, New York, Tampa, and Seattle, with backing from prominent investors including Zeev Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Group 11, Crosslink Capital, Bullpen Capital, Montage Ventures, STCAP, Citi Ventures, Google Ventures, and others.

For additional information and images: homelight.com/press

