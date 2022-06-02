Vegetable Proteins Market 2022: Worldwide Industry Analysis of Development, Revenue and Gross Margin by 2032

ROCKVILLE, US, 2022-Jun-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Outlook For Vegetable Proteins

Vegetable proteins, or veggie proteins, are protein products that are extracted from plant sources. These sources can include soya, peas, and lentils, among others. Soya is the most common source of vegetable proteins. It has been used as the main source of vegetable protein since long, and is available in the powdered, granulated, and textured forms for various applications and end-use segments.

Vegetable proteins have been utilized by multiple industries for their nutritional benefits and textural properties. Since vegetable proteins provide all the nutrition profile of a complete protein-rich diet without the downside of the animal cruelty aspect that comes into play in normal animal-derived proteins, vegetable proteins are being preferred over animal-sourced proteins by the modern consumer.

The rise of the vegan culture and flexitarianism is a key factor for the increased vegetable protein demand in the market.

Vegetable protein plays an important role in vegan/ vegetarian diets. To obtain a proper nutrition profile that might result from a strict vegan diet, individuals often turn to vegetable protein supplements to acquire those. With the increase in the vegan population, more and more companies are trying to accommodate to the changing food culture, and are pushing forward more vegetable protein products in the market. One more segment of a vegetable protein that has seen a surge in demand is that of texturized vegetable proteins.

More of the non-vegetarian population is shifting to vegetarianism. This is accompanied by the need for food products that mimic animal-derived products. This is where texturized vegetable proteins are playing an important part. Texturized vegetable proteins are an integral part of meat analogs and meat substitutes, which have found a strong base in the food and beverage industry over the last few years.

Global Vegetable Protein Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global vegetable proteins market are ADM Specialty Ingredients (Europe) B.V, Cargill, Incorporated, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co, Roquette S.A., BENEO GmbH, OPTIMUM NUTRITION, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Coperion GmbH, House Foods America Corporation, SunOpta, Puris, etc.

Segmentation:

By form, the global vegetable proteins market has been segmented as:

Powdered Vegetable proteins

Texturized Vegetable proteins

By source, the global vegetable proteins market has been segmented as:

Soya

Pea

Hemp

Rice

Others

By end-use, the global vegetable proteins market has been segmented as:

Health Supplements

Bakery

Processed Foods

Horeca

Others

