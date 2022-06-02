The Global Mold Food Cultures Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 7.2% Over The Forecast Period 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jun-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Mold Food Cultures Formula. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Mold Food Cultures Formula Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Mold Food Cultures Formula market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Mold Food Cultures Formula

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Mold Food Cultures Formula, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Mold Food Cultures Formula Market.



Key Takeaways of the Mold Food Cultures Market Study

Bacteria cultivation accounts for ~3/5th market share in global Mold Food Cultures market due to its significant uses in the dairy industry

Overall traction of Mold Food Cultures is growing due to the advantages of extended shelf life and longevity of food products

Mold is projected to witness strong growth at a CAGR of over 9.5%, supported by the significant consumption of cheese in developed European nations

Europe holds the leading market share for Mold Food Cultures due to the increasing consumption of fermented food products in the region. Between one-quarter and one-third of the food consumed in Europe are fermented products.

South Asia & Oceania will witness a growth rate of over 10% in the Mold Food Cultures market with considerable potential for new entrants, as the regions harbor a number of local bacterial producers operating in the local market

Food culture requires a strict growth environment that is sometimes difficult to maintain in the processing plants and hinders the growth of the market for microbial Mold Food Cultures

“Producers involved in the Mold Food Cultures market need to go beyond the traditional segments, in order to establish a global business footprint and to improve supply-side disruptions in a high growth market.” Says the Fact.MR analyst

Fragmented Market Structure with Investments and Acquisitions for Sharper Profit Margins

The Mold Food Cultures market is an unorganized market, but growing food consumption in emerging nations is attracting foreign firms to invest in these markets. Leading stakeholders of microbial food culture invest in pioneering R&D to market healthy products. Some of the key developments in the Mold Food Cultures market are:

In 2019, Chr. Hansen introduced its unique first culture, allowing dairy producers to create naturally sweetened products while reducing added sugar.

In 2019, DuPont launched their culture for plant-based, fermented foods claiming the new ingredient to extend the shelf-life of foods and beverages based on plants and fermented products.

In 2018, Chr. Hansen acquired dairy ingredient supplier Hundsbichler GmbH. With the acquisition, the company is looking forward to expanding its enzyme production and presence in the traditional segments of specialty cheeses.

In 2018, DSM introduced its “Delvo” cheese culture to create the highly specific taste and texture of the Castellano-type cheese. The new culture is formed by coagulants, bulk starts, lipases and cheese-coating solutions.

Moreover, as part of the inorganic business expansion strategy worldwide, acquisition of local players is also increasingly being observed in the Mold Food Cultures market. Top tier producers of Mold Food Cultures, diversifying their distribution channels also acts as a market driver mainly in developing countries.

Mold Food Cultures Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments-

The global Mold Food Cultures market is segmented on the basis of type, application, functionality and region.

Type BacteriaYeastMold Application Dairy & Dairy-Based ProductsWine & Fermented BeveragesNon-Alcoholic BeveragesMeat and SeafoodOther Applications Functionality Flavoring AgentsPreservative AgentsTexturizing AgentsOthers (Coloring Agents, Nutritional Agents, etc.) Region North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeSouth Asia and OceaniaEast AsiaMEA

Country-specific assessment on demand for the Mold Food Cultures has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous Mold Food Cultures market players and experts. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report.

