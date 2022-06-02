The period between 2017 – 2025 to mark the exponential growth of the Xylitol Market

The global Xylitol Market is bound to grow on a gracious note in the next decade. With sustainable or green chemistry emphasizing on churning out products eradicating or reducing production or application of dangerous materials, the key stakeholders are putting environmentally-friendliness above all. Excessive deployment of waste-to-energy (WtE) solutions is expected to rule the chemical vertical going forward.

Xylitol Market: Introduction

Xylitol , C5H12O5, is a type of sugar alcohol or polyol. Xylitol is a natural polyol extracted from vegetables and fruits. A variety of berries, mushrooms, corn cobs and birch trees are commonly used as raw materials for the production of xylitol. Of all sources, corn cobs are the predominant preference for industrial production of xylitol. During production, xylan is extracted from the source and then hydrolyzed to produce xylose, which is then catalytically hydrogenated to produce xylitol. Xylitol is a crystalline granular structure compound that normally contains one-third of the calories contained in sugar.

Xylitol Market: Dynamics

Increasing public awareness of wellness and increasing awareness of food choices has steadily increased the demand for low-calorie foods in recent years. In addition, rapid urbanization and changing consumer preferences for sugar-free products are expected to drive the growth of the xylitol market over the forecast period.

Primarily, the xylitol market is driven by increasing demand for chewing gum natural sweeteners. Xylitol-based chewing gum has been reported to provide a variety of dental benefits, including prevention of tooth decay, dry mouth, and improved oral health. In addition, the xylitol market is driven by increased consumption in food and personal care applications.

Consumers, especially diabetics and obese people, also prefer natural sweeteners, including foods that are expected to drive the growth of the xylitol market. After harvesting the corn, the xylitol production from the corn stalks is more sustainable because the stalks can be used for xylitol production. In addition to this, changes in climatic conditions are expected to affect the availability of sources, which in turn will affect overall xylitol production. Also, the production of xylitol requires pure xylose, which is expensive and its supply is relatively inadequate. This will increase the price of xylitol and impact the growth of the xylitol market. Fluctuations in xylitol supply and availability of alternative polyols such as sorbitol,

Xylitol Market: Segmentation

Based on the application, the global xylitol market is divided into.

Food & Beverage Confectionery (candy, chewing gum) others

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care

others

Xylitol Market: Regional Outlook

North America is the main consumer market for xylitol. Globally, a significant proportion of the total population suffers from chronic illnesses associated with inadequate dietary patterns. As a result, governments around the world are working to improve their dietary standards by integrating low-calorie foods, and demand for natural sweeteners such as xylitol is expected to increase.

Growth in the xylitol market in North America is expected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Europe is a relatively large consumer market for xylitol and is projected to grow steadily over the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific region, China is a major producer and supplier of xylitol for end-use industries.

The presence of developing countries such as India and China is expected to drive the growth of the xylitol market in the region, especially in combination with the rapid growth of industries such as food, pharmaceuticals and personal care. Growth in the food and personal care industries in countries such as Brazil and Africa is also expected to boost the growth of the xylitol market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Xylitol Market: Key Player

Examples of market participants in the global xylitol market identified throughout the value chain are Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, CSPC Shengxue Glucose Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co., Ltd., Novagreen Inc., Shandong. Futaste Co. , Ltd., zuChem Inc., Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Roquette group, etc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and includes thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes predictions using the appropriate set of assumptions and methodologies. Research reports provide analysis and information tailored to market segments such as region and end-use industry.

