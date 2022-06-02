CR123 Lithium Batteries from Panasonic Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jun-02 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring powerful and lightweight lithium batteries from Panasonic in the latest edition of THE EDGE – Consumer Wearables.

Panasonic Cylindrical Lithium CR123 Batteries feature low internal resistance to provide rapid flash recovery time and quick shooting, making them ideal for photographic and security equipment. CR123 batteries have a spiral structure and enlarged surface areas of the positive and negative electrodes, which allows a current as high as several amperes to be drawn. This is very convenient for flashlights that need instant power.

CR123 batteries contain manganese dioxide, a substance that is chemically very stable. 90% of the battery capacity remains even after 10 years of storage if preservation conditions are proper. Panasonic’s CR123 batteries have been approved under the safety standard UL1642 of Underwriters Laboratories Inc.

The CR123 series of lithium batteries are ideal for a broad range of applications including small cameras, portable lighting systems, safety equipment, security sensors and smoke detectors.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

