Bag-in-Box Container Market Future and Forecast Report to 2028

Bag-in-Box Container Industry Overview

The global bag-in-box container market size was estimated at USD 3.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2020 to 2028.

The growth of the industry can be attributed to the growing product adoption in industry segments such as alcoholic beverages, household cleaners, and milk and dairy products. The bag-in-box container industry has been witnessing a soaring demand from the wine industry. The production of wine is expected to register a steady increase with the manufacturers adopting advanced packaging solutions such as bag-in-box containers as alternative packaging.

The market for the bag-in-box container in the alcoholic beverage segment is expected to increase owing to the increasing alcoholic beverage consumption. Growth in the consumption of alcoholic beverages in developed economies is expected to drive growth in the market. North America is expected to be the largest consumer of alcoholic beverage products followed by Europe.

The growing demand for household products is expected to drive the market for bag-in-box containers over the forecast period. The increasing consumption of household cleaners such as surface deodorizers and surface cleaners is expected to drive the demand for bag-in-box containers in this segment. The growing urban population in the region has accounted for an increase in the demand for hygiene-promoting products such as household cleaners. In addition, the market is expected to be driven by the demand for low-foam detergents that are being packaged in bag-in-box containers.

The demand for the bag-in-box container is expected to be hampered by the growth in the substitute product market such as plastic and glass bottles. The abundant availability of plastic bottles at lower prices is expected to hinder the growth. The increasing demand for plastic bottles by the soft drink industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period

Bag-in-box containers face a high threat of substitution from other packaging products and packaging materials. Predominant among them are pouches. Pouches are among the most widely used products for the packaging of beverages. They are preferred for their convenience of use and portability. Furthermore, pouches are available in various formats, from as small as 50 ml to larger or multi-serving formats and sizes. Such factors have made pouches popular for on-the-go usage. From a marketing standpoint, pouches encourage sampling in the form of trial or on-the-go sizes.

The global market has several players, which are involved in technology development in terms of design and packaging solutions. Rising demand for innovative packaging designs for food and beverage products to catch consumer attention is expected to have a positive impact on industry growth over the forecast period.

The manufacturers are coming up with new ideas in order to tap the rising consumer demand. For instance, U.K. based company, Elite Packaging, has developed a gusseted bag that is sealed in every corner. This design offers the product more stability and efficiency. In addition, it reduces the space required for the bag-in-box container, making it more compact for application.

The consumption of non-essential goods such as alcoholic beverages and carbonated soft drinks was sluggish at the beginning of the year 2020 due to the emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak. This factor in turn negatively affected the packaging market including the bag-in-box container demand. For instance, the total revenue of DS Smith declined from USD 7,852.0 million in FY 2020 to USD 7,481.8 million in FY 2021.

However, demand for sanitizing and cleaning products was on the rise due to increased awareness regarding health and hygiene among the population during the pandemic. Market players were focusing on developing new packaging for various cleaning products. In May 2020, Smurfit Kappa launched Vitop Blue tap for Bag-in-Box cleaning products. The product is intended to be used for bag-in-box hand sanitizer packaging during the COVID-19 pandemic

Bag-In-Box Container Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global bag-in-box container market on the basis of application and region.

Bag-In-Box Container Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Food & Beverage Alcoholic Beverages Wine Beer Others Non-Alcoholic Beverages Soft Drinks Juices & Flavored Drinks Water Others Tomato Products Milk & Dairy Products Liquid Eggs Edible Oil Others Industrial Liquids Oils Industrial Fluids Petroleum Products Household Products Household Cleaners Liquid Detergents Liquid Soaps & Handwash Others



Bag-In-Box Container Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

May 2020:

Smurfit Kappa launched Vitop Blue tap for Bag-in-Box cleaning products. The product is intended to be used for bag-in-box hand sanitizer packaging during the COVID-19 pandemic October 2021: Amcor has introduced an enhanced-stock product programme designed to meet its customers’ healthcare packaging needs in North America.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global bag-in-box container market include:

Amcor Ltd.

Smurfit Kappa

DS Smith

Liquibox

Scholle IPN

CDF Corporation

Arlington Packaging (Rental) Limited

CENTRAL PACKAGE & DISPLAY

Accurate Box Company, Inc

TPS Rental System Ltd

Optopack Ltd

Zarcos America

Aran Group

BiBP Sp. z O.O

SLF INDUSTRY AND TRADE CO., LTD.

