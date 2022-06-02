Clinical Laboratory Service Market Overview, and Specification Forecast to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, June 02, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Clinical Laboratory Service Industry Overview

The global clinical laboratory service market size was valued at USD 200.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing burden of chronic diseases and growing demand for early diagnostic tests are expected to be high impact-rendering drivers for market growth. The introduction of accurate and technologically advanced products, such as companion diagnostics, biochips, and microarrays, has bolstered the demand for early disease detection. This is mainly due to increasing healthcare expenditure as a consequence of the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Moreover, rapid technological advancements to enhance productivity and reduce costs are anticipated to boost the market for clinical laboratory services during the forecast period. In 2019, Australian Clinical Labs launched a new pre pregnancy comprehensive carrier screening test, which covers more inherited genetic conditions than its predecessor in lesser time.

Clinical laboratories are observed to adopt international standards, which can provide opportunities for interoperability and automation. For instance, in November 2020, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. in a joint venture with CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. received Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) clearance for manufacturing and distributing Saragene COVID-19 2-gene multiplex RT-PCR test in India.

In addition, increasing use of at-home testing tests to diagnose diseases and monitor the health condition on a regular basis is expected to drive the market for clinical laboratory services. For instance, in April 2020, Quest Diagnostics offered a COVID-19 antibody test to consumers directly for USD 119. This test requires a blood draw at one of the company’s patient service centers, while the utility of antibody tests remains unclear. The company performed 975,000 antibody tests as of May 18, 2020, reflecting the demand for other ways to take blood samples without risking COVID-19 exposure and for the testing process to favor consumer convenience.

Anatomic Pathology Market : The global anatomic pathology market size was valued at USD 16.06 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.08% from 2021 to 2028.

Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market: The global liver cancer diagnostics market size was estimated at USD 9.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Clinical Laboratory Service Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global clinical laboratory service market on the basis of test type, service provider, application, and region:

Clinical Laboratory Services Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) Human & Tumor Genetics Clinical Chemistry Medical Microbiology & Cytology Other Esoteric Tests



Clinical Laboratory Services Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) Hospital-Based Laboratories Stand-Alone Laboratories Clinic-Based Laboratories



Clinical Laboratory Services Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) Bioanalytical & Lab Chemistry Services Toxicology Testing Services Cell & Gene Therapy Related Services Preclinical & Clinical Trial Related Services Drug Discovery & Development Related Services Others



Clinical Laboratory Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

July 2020: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. launched cGMP-compatible CTS Series Laboratory Equipment.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. launched cGMP-compatible CTS Series Laboratory Equipment. February 2020: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics launched a clinical chemistry system that completed its integrated Vitros XT line which is designed to cover most typical lab tests.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the clinical laboratory service market include:

Qiagen

OPKO Health, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

International, Inc

Sonic Healthcare

Almac Group

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

DaVita, Inc.

Viapath Group LLP

Abbott

SGS SA

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Fresenius Medical Care

Cinven

Arup Laboratories

