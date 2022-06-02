Fetal And Neonatal Care Equipment Market Size, Revenue Drivers & Forecast Report

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 02, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Industry Overview

The global fetal (Labor & Delivery) and neonatal care equipment market size was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% over the forecast period.

Some of the factors responsible for market growth are the high birth rate in developing countries, rising prevalence of preterm births, and efforts by the government to increase survival rates in such cases. Increasing prevalence of neonatal hospital-acquired infections and rising awareness about neonatal health & care equipment is expected to contribute to market growth.

According to the UN Foundation, maternal & infant care is a global priority, since around 800 women die every day from preventable causes associated with pregnancy or childbirth. This has led to increased demand for neonatal and fetal care equipment. Furthermore, HAIs are primarily a concern for premature and infants with medical disorders requiring prolonged hospitalization.

The UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund) data stated that 2.5 million children died in the first month of life in 2017 across the world. Furthermore, preterm and low weight birth babies are susceptible to many health risks and require specialized care. Hence, the demand for neonatal equipment is expected to grow exponentially.

Neonatal equipment has been observed to have an increasing demand in middle-income countries, as birth rates in these countries are higher, and the priority for improved fetal & neonatal care is high in these countries. As a result, sales of the equipment are expected to flourish at a rapid rate.

Market Share Insights

January 2019 – Abbott received the U.S. FDA approval for its Amplatzer Piccolo Occluder, a pea-sized neonatal heart device. This is the first device across the world to treat patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) in premature babies weighing lesser than two pounds.

November 2016 – Boston Children’s Hospital and GE Healthcare collaborated for the treatment and diagnosis of pediatric brain disorders by using smart imaging technology.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment market include

Becton

GE Healthcare

Becton

Abbott

Dickinson and Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

THE DRAGER GROUP

Medtronic

