US Beauty Devices Market 2022 Global Industry Overview, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2031

The report on US Beauty Devices Market provided based on the recent developments and data that has been collated from the previous year’s looks to provide a thorough understanding. The market overview provided in the initial section looks to provide the reader with adequate information regarding the product and services. It focuses on the market definition along with the product applications and end-user industries. The report covers a period spanning from 2022 to 2030. Competitive analysis and prominent industry trends have been included in the in-depth study provided in the main section of the report.

The U.S. beauty devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 14 Bn in 2022, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of close to 18% from 2022 to 2031, to reach an estimated value of US$ 68 Bn by the end of the decade.

The U.S. beauty devices market is witnessing significant growth due to rising in geriatric population, as these beauty devices help reverse skin aging. Moreover, increasing the prevalence of obesity resulting in cellulite accumulation and skin diseases, and harmful effects of ultraviolet radiation are also driving the market. However, there are various risks and complications associated with beauty devices such as bruising, swelling, and redness.

Furthermore, wide availability of easy-to-use beauty products inhibits the growth of the U.S. beauty devices market. The market expanded at an impressive CAGR of 14.8% over the past 5 years.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – L’Oréal Group, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Home Skinovations Ltd., PhotoMedex, Inc., TRIA Beauty, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Syneron Medical, Ltd., Cynosure, Inc., and Procter & Gamble Company and more.

In North America, increasing aging population and availability of advanced devices are driving the growth in demand for beauty devices in the market. In addition, in the U.S., there are around 750,000 beauty salons and spas. These beauty salons and spas have propelled the demand for beauty devices and personal care products in order to offer better services to their customers.

The U.S. beauty devices market is segmented as follows:

Usage Area

Salon

Spa

At-home

Others

Device Type

Hair removal devices

Cleansing devices

Acne devices

Rejuvenation devices

Intense pulsed light device

Oxygen and steamer devices

Hair growth devices

Derma rollers

Cellulite reduction devices

Others

Country

North America The U.S. Canada



Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

US Beauty Devices Market Manufacturers

US Beauty Devices Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

US Beauty Devices Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

