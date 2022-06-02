US Beauty Devices Market 2022 Global Industry Overview, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2031

The U.S. beauty devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 14 Bn in 2022, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of close to 18% from 2022 to 2031, to reach an estimated value of US$ 68 Bn by the end of the decade.
Request for Free Sample Report of “US Beauty Devices” Market @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4331
The U.S. beauty devices market is witnessing significant growth due to rising in geriatric population, as these beauty devices help reverse skin aging. Moreover, increasing the prevalence of obesity resulting in cellulite accumulation and skin diseases, and harmful effects of ultraviolet radiation are also driving the market. However, there are various risks and complications associated with beauty devices such as bruising, swelling, and redness.
Furthermore, wide availability of easy-to-use beauty products inhibits the growth of the U.S. beauty devices market. The market expanded at an impressive CAGR of 14.8% over the past 5 years.
Key Players:
The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – L’Oréal Group, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Home Skinovations Ltd., PhotoMedex, Inc., TRIA Beauty, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Syneron Medical, Ltd., Cynosure, Inc., and Procter & Gamble Company and more.
This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the US Beauty Devices.
In North America, increasing aging population and availability of advanced devices are driving the growth in demand for beauty devices in the market. In addition, in the U.S., there are around 750,000 beauty salons and spas. These beauty salons and spas have propelled the demand for beauty devices and personal care products in order to offer better services to their customers.
Request For Customization @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/4331
The U.S. beauty devices market is segmented as follows:
Usage Area
- Salon
- Spa
- At-home
- Others
Device Type
- Hair removal devices
- Cleansing devices
- Acne devices
- Rejuvenation devices
- Intense pulsed light device
- Oxygen and steamer devices
- Hair growth devices
- Derma rollers
- Cellulite reduction devices
- Others
Country
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Key Stakeholders
US Beauty Devices Market Manufacturers
US Beauty Devices Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
US Beauty Devices Market Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Click Here to Buy this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/4331
About us: Persistence Market Research
Contact us:
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,
NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com