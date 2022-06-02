Semiconductor Assembly Test Services Market Global Market by Key Regions, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Share and Growth 2022- 2031

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Semiconductor Assembly Test Services Market analysis shows that the market is currently valued at US$ 32.5 Bn, and is projected to expand steadily at a CAGR of close to 6% to reach US$ 58 Bn in 2031. In a new Persistence Market Research report, the semiconductor assembly and testing services (SATS) market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2031,with the market valued at approximately US$ 32.5 Bn at present.

Exploding production volumes of semiconductors, memory chips, and wafers for integration in consumer electronic products and wireless/mobile handsets will remain a key booster to the semiconductor assembly and testing services (SATS) market.

The study opines that the semiconductor assembly and testing services market landscape will continue to witness the emergence of multiple revenue generation opportunities with the technological advances such as organic-substrate-interposer technology and silicon-via-interconnection technology.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., Amkor Technology, Inc., Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd., Powertech Technology, Inc., Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Tech Co, and ChipMOS Technologies Inc. and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Semiconductor Assembly Test Services.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales will be prominent in consumer electronics industry, as the demand for audio/video equipment, cameras, calculators, and smart homes (home safety equipment & accessories) is on a continued upward trend.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for semiconductor assembly and testing services providers. This is attributed to rapid growth of semiconductor packaging space and increasing application of semiconductor assembly methodologies in the region.

Increasing demand for connected devices including smartphones and tablets would propel demand for enhanced packaging technologies, thereby creating growth opportunities for service providers in the SATS market.

Semiconductor assembly and testing services providers can improve revenues by upgrading existing facilities to deliver superior electrical and thermal performance, in addition to exhibiting high input and output capabilities.

Semiconductor assembly and testing services are used in different industries applications such as communication, computing & networking, automotive, consumer electronics. Manufacturers in these industry applications are actively using 3D semiconductor assemblies to reduce their downtime and maximize functionality of their products. Moreover, notable growth of end-use industries such as electronics and semiconductors, automotive, manufacturing, and packaging will offer multiple potential growth opportunities to manufacturers and providers of SATS.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Semiconductor Assembly Test Services Market Manufacturers

Semiconductor Assembly Test Services Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Semiconductor Assembly Test Services Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

