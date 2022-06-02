Asia Pacific Broadcasting Equipment Market Report: Sizing and Growth, Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2031

Request for Free Sample Report of “Asia Pacific Broadcasting Equipment” Market @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11317

As per the report, 4K services are expected to be available on IP networks over the next four to five years via satellite launching and cable platforms.

The report has segmented the APAC broadcasting equipment market into traditional TV broadcast, traditional radio broadcast, IP converged broadcasting and asset management systems.

Traditional TV broadcast segment is anticipated to register a positive CAGR during the forecast period (2022–2031). The traditional radio broadcast segment is anticipated to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Media Excel Inc. (US), ChyronHego Corporation (US), TVU Networks Corporation (US), XOR Media Inc. (US), FOR-A Company (Japan), ORACLE Corporation (US), Unlimi-Tech Software Inc. (US), Grass Valley (Canada), and General Dynamics Mediaware (Australia) and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Equipment.

The IP converged broadcasting is projected to be the fastest growing segment in APAC broadcasting equipment market, exhibiting a stellar CAGR during the forecast period.

Traditional TV broadcast segment accounted for nearly 2/5 share in terms of value of the total APAC broadcasting equipment market in 2022. Consumption of high definition content in APAC region is increasing at a rapid pace, supported by rising sales of HD ready TVs.

The traditional TV broadcast equipment market is further segmented into camera, monitors, routers, switchers, cable, transmitter, receiver and other accessories. Routers sub-segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Content creators across the region are shifting towards 4K cameras in order to capture high definition video.

This is being supported by sales of 4K UHD television that has gained momentum due to rising disposable income in the region.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Asia Pacific Broadcasting Equipment Market Manufacturers

Asia Pacific Broadcasting Equipment Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Asia Pacific Broadcasting Equipment Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

