The Market for Promotional Buyers for Pickleball Accessories is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 7.5% During 2021-2031

As the focus on sports and recreational activities becomes strong, worldwide, market players are eyeing potential opportunities in unexplored markets. Highly populous Asian countries, in particular, offer a huge customer base for leading manufacturers of Pickleball Accessories. Exploiting untapped markets and inclusion of pickleball at the Olympics could result in opening up numerous opportunities for the Pickleball Accessories market during the forecast period (2020-2030), which is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10% through 2030.

Pickleball Accessories Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the Pickleball Accessories market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product, sales channel, buyer, and key regions.

Product Paddles Wood Graphite & Composite Balls Indoor Play Outdoor Play Accessories

Sales Channel Independent Sports Outlets Franchised Sports Outlets Modern Retail Online Retail

Buyer Individual Institutional Promotional

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific MEA



Pickleball Accessories Market Competitive Analysis: Key Players to Focus on Geographical Expansion and League Sponsorships

Corporate sponsorships in pickleball leagues are causing a large amount of capital inflow, which is making pickleball a prominent sport. This is also causing a large number of sports equipment companies such as Pickleball Inc. and Asics Corporation to make products for pickleball. Sponsorships for pickleball sports are offering investors several marketing opportunities to increase promotion and reach a broader audience.

For instance, in July 2020, the French Tennis Federation (Tennis Tournament Organizers) and HEAD announced a renewed partnership agreement until 2020. The company is the official ball supplier and stringing partner of Rolex Paris Masters. It provides stringing services for players and supplies HEAD tour balls for the tournament.

Key Takeaways from Global Pickleball Accessories Market Study

Pickleball paddles are estimated to account for 65% share of the total market revenue in 2020, but lose 130 BPS in their market share by 2030.

Institutional buyers for Pickleball Accessories continue to influence the growth strategies of market players, which are expected to contribute revenue worth US$ 130Mn in 2020 and US$ 290 Mn by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Sales of Pickleball Accessories through independent sports outlets have registered notable growth over the historical period. This segment is expected to record a CAGR of 9.5% and create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 240 Mn during the forecast period.

The Europe Pickleball Accessories market is projected to hold a prominent share of the global market value.

The Pickleball Accessories market in North America is projected to register the highest growth rate in terms of value during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in reduced sports activities, which is set to hamper market growth in the near term.

“Manufacturer-driven league sponsorships with respect to pickleball sports for brand promotion to gain traction with increasing competition in the Pickleball Accessories market space,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

